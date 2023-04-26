With this year’s CinemaCon delivering some exciting new updates about DC’s The Flash, you might be wondering: is Reverse Flash in the movie?

Despite the controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, the actor is returning to DCEU for its swan song, which sees a multiverse opening up as Barry Allen travels back in time to change the past and save his mom, causing a dangerous turn of events to unfold.

Ahead of its release in June, The Flash enjoyed a very early preview screening at CinemaCon – and the outlook is good, with first reactions dubbing it “one of the best superhero films of all time.”

For those who weren’t present, DC also released a second official trailer for the movie. There’s a lot to unpack, but for now we’re focusing on Barry’s arch nemesis, Professor Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse Flash. Will the supervillain be making his big-screen live-action debut in The Flash?

Is Reverse Flash in The Flash movie?

No, Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse Flash, isn’t in The Flash movie – at least for now.

Despite the thousands of fans calling for the supervillain – played by Tom Cavanagh and Matt Letscher in the Arrowverse TV shows – to make an appearance, the latest trailer has shown General Zod to be the main antagonist as he wages a war on earth.

Michael Shannon is reprising his role as Zod for the first time in 10 years, having previously portrayed the big bad in Zack Snyder’s 2013 Man of Steel.

Another villain who is likely to make an appearance is Dark Flash after merchandise for the movie circulated online, showing an iteration of the character in figurine and Funko Pop form.

The antagonist is rumored to be an evil doppelganger of Ezra Miller’s Barry in the movie, which would make sense given the actor’s previous comments about playing two characters. “There’s another ‘him’ who is co-existing in this timeline and it’s all gone wonky,” they said.

The trailers have only added to the speculation, showing at least two versions of Barry as the OG jumps through space and time. We Got This Covered speculated whether the Dark Flash could turn out to be somewhat of a stand-in for Thawne, “judging by the fact he wears yellow throughout the trailers – the same color that Reverse Flash dons.”

But there’s also the question of Barry’s mom, and a trailer tease which shows the speedster being tortured with lightning by an unknown antagonist. A major plot point in the comics involves Reverse Flash killing Barry’s mother, something that was further explored in the TV series.

Over on Twitter, there’s been much talk about whether or not this will play out in the movie, with one writing: “One question that’s been sticking with me about The Flash movie is who they’re going to make be the killer of Barry’s mother because from everything we know Reverse Flash is nowhere to be seen in this movie.”

Another asked: “Wait if Reverse Flash isn’t in this then who killed Barry’s parents and framed the dad for it then or is that supposed to be an answer teased throughout the film that they say they’ll answer later?”

Though we don’t have the answer right now, what we do know is that there’s a lot going on in The Flash thanks to the dimension jumping plot opening up endless opportunities – including a world where Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmans co-exist.

When it comes to the multiverse, anything is possible. We’ll update this space upon any further rumors or confirmation of all the villains in the movie.

The Flash speeds into cinemas on June 15 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our coverage here.