The Flash director teases solo Batman movie in new DCU

As The Flash is set to hit theaters soon, its director hinted that a new Batman movie could be in the works.

When we think about the DCU, the first person who usually comes to mind is the Caped Crusader himself. Batman has been at the forefront of the DCU since the 1940s and there’s no sign of that changing any time soon.

Even in the new Flash movie, which is set to premiere on June 16, Batman is at the center of the film along with Supergirl. From the movie’s trailer, it seems like there will be two versions of Batman with the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, two leading men who fans would love to see back in the mask for a solo movie.

And now The Flash’s director, Andy Muschietti, has teased that a Batman solo movie could be in the works.

Muschietti’s small hint teases Batman’s big future

While appearing on the red carpet for The Flash, Muschietti was asked by Josh K. Elliot, the senior global editor at Narcity Canada, how he would take his own Batman in a “brave and bold direction” and Muschietti responded cryptically, “I can’t speak to that… yet.”

It was confirmed by DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran that the new Batman solo movie, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, was in the early stages of development. The film is set to focus on Bruce Wayne’s Batman and his son Damian, who serves as the fifth Robin.

While no director or lead actor has been attached to the project, Muschietti’s caginess may be a sign that he has taken over the project. As for the role of Batman, it’s unclear if Gunn and Safran want a new actor to take the role or if an experienced Batman will take the helm.

Affleck famously walked away from Zack Snyder‘s Batman solo movie due to not liking where the character was going. During the SnyderCon event last month, Affleck explained his decision to walk away, stating: “My plan for continuing on in this character, a certain point I got to and kind of found that I thought I wasn’t really, you know… I just felt like I wasn’t quite sure if it worked or jived.”

Affleck would be great in the role as he proved in Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but if a new director is taking the wheel to execute his vision of Batman, maybe a new actor should don the mask and cape for a new generation.

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16, 2023.

