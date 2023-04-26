With Supergirl set to replace Henry Cavill’s caped crusader in DC’s anticipated The Flash movie, you might be wondering: who plays Kara Zor-El?

CinemaCon has been a busy time for The Flash, with a very early screening, the second trailer release, and a whole host of interviews with the crew. The DCEU’s swan song is shaping up to be a titanic cinematic event, with first reactions seeing some hailing it “one of the best superhero movies of all time.”

Article continues after ad

The latest updates on The Flash have teased more of DC’s multiverse, too, as Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past and save his mom – but in his attempts, he causes a rift in the universe and finds himself trapped in a dangerous alternate reality.

The dimension-jumping narrative has opened up the opportunity for a whole host of classic characters to make an appearance, including Michael Shannon’s big bad General Zod, as well as Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen. We’ll also meet a brand new Supergirl, so here’s everything you need to know about who’s playing the caped Kryptonian.

Article continues after ad

Who plays Supergirl in The Flash movie?

Supergirl is played by actress Sasha Calle in The Flash movie.

Check out the latest trailer below:

Calle made her acting debut in the 2017 miniseries Socially Awkward. In 2018, she took on the key role of Lola Rosales in the long-running soap The Young and the Restless.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Her DCU entry is significant in more ways than one. As well as being the first Latina actress to portray the superheroine, it’s Supergirl’s live-action DCU debut and the first time we’ve seen her have a major part on the big screen in decades.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, The Flash is just the start of Calle’s journey, as James Gunn recently revealed a standalone Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie in his rebooted DCU slate.

In an interview with V Magazine last year, the actress discussed the importance of representation in Hollywood while saying it was an “honor” to be playing the first Latina Supergirl. “Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I’m super honored, honestly [to be the first Latina Supergirl],” she said.

Article continues after ad

“There was a moment when we were shooting, when [The Flash director Andy Muschietti] was like, ‘Hey, come over here and watch this scene on the playback monitor.’ And I go over and I see her [Supergirl], and she’s in her full glory. And suddenly, I got really emotional. Because I’m looking at that, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.’

“It meant a lot to me. I turned into child Sasha watching this person [on the screen]. So it’s really important. And I’m really happy and really thankful to DC and Warner Brothers for doing this now. It’s so cool that we’re doing this, and, you know, it’s about time.”

Article continues after ad

The Flash hits cinemas on June 15 in the UK and June 16 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and check out the rest of our coverage here.