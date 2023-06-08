There are two Barry Allens in The Flash movie, so how can two versions of the same superhero be in the same place at the same time? Let us explain…

If you’ve watched any trailer for The Flash movie – or read any interviews with those involved – you’ll know that there are two version of Flash’s alter-ego Barry Allen in the movie.

That’s common in the comics, with multiple Barry Allens running around multiple timelines. Indeed, there are also different Flash variants, with the likes of Jay Garrick, Wally West, Eobard Thawne, Jesse Chambers, and Hunter Zolomon all assuming the mantle.

So how can there be two Barry Allens in The Flash movie? Read on to find out, though beware of MILD SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why are there two Barry Allens in The Flash?

There are two Barry Allens in The Flash because the the title character travels back in time and comes face-to-face with his younger self. As for how he can travel through time, that’s doubtless down to the Speed Force, which you can learn about here.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Flash: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

While that makes no mention of the two Barry Allens, every trailer has featured the pair of them, with aspects of the movie seeming to be a buddy action-comedy featuring Barry teaming up with his slightly younger self.

When they first meet each other in the above trailer, young Barry says to older Barry: “That’s my face. You stole my face!” We also see them recruiting Michael Keaton’s Batman to battle General Zod.

Ezra Miller is Barry Allen and Barry Allen

Following their heavily publicized run-ins with the law, The Flash star Ezra Miller hasn’t been doing much in the way of press. But Michael Keaton has popped up everywhere discussing his Batman’s return, and he’s been comparing the work Miller does as both Barry’s to one of his own previous movies.

While appearing on Jake’s Takes, Keaton said: “I mean just did The Flash and there’s a similarity in how – I don’t want to give too much away – but how he has to play against himself and with himself. And we were talking about the difficulty of making Multiplicity and the challenge.”

Multiplicity is a 1996 Harold Ramis movie that stars Michael Keaton as a man who duplicates himself so he can spend more time with his family. And it sounds like Keaton was able to pass on what he learned playing multiple versions of the same character to his co-star.

The Flash speeds into UK cinemas on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), when we’ll update this article if there are more Barry Allens in the movie, as well as if one of them is Dark Flash. Until then, you can read more of our Flash coverage here.