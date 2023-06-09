The Flash speeds into cinemas next week with a new super-friend in tow. But who is Supergirl, and how does she fit into the DCEU? Let us explain.

There are multiple characters debuting in DC’s Extended Universe during The Flash. Thanks to trailers, we already know there will be two Barry Allens in the movie, thanks to some time-travel shenanigans.

While a version of Michael Keaton’s Batman is appearing in the movie, to help the Barrys do battle with General Zod.

They need a metahuman to go up against such a powerful being however, and that’s where Supergirl comes in. So here’s the character in the comics explained. Followed by how Supergirl appears in The Flash.

Who is Supergirl in the comics?

Created by Otto Binder, and designed by Al Plastino, Supergirl first appeared in Action Comics #252 in May 1959. Her Kryptonian name is Kara Zor-El, while her adoptive earth names include Linda Lee Danvers, Kara Kent, Linda Lang, and Kara Danvers.

Here’s how DC’s official website describes the character: “Teenager Kara Zor-el was rocketed to Earth from the dying planet Krypton. Faced with an entire world completely unrecognizable from the one she grew up in, she’s the ultimate new girl in school – with a planet-splitting right hook. A lonely girl with astounding might, she struggles to find her identity on her new reluctant home.

“As the most powerful teenager on the planet, the Girl of Steel possesses all of Superman’s powers – from superhuman strength, speed and invulnerability all the way down to his flight and enhanced senses. Still learning to control her awesome powers and lacking her cousin’s self-restraint, she may even be more dangerous than the Man of Steel.

“Yet, though she may occasionally make youthful mistakes, she’s also saved the world many times over, winning the unwavering trust of her adopted home and more than earning her place among Earth’s heroes.”

How Supergirl fits into The Flash

We’ll keep this relatively spoiler-free until The Flash comes out, so below we’ll only be revealing details of how Supergirl fits into the movie based on details from the trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement, and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for.”

As you can see in the above trailer, that imprisoned Kryptonian is Kara, meaning we’ll get to see The Flash, and Batman, and Supergirl doing battle with General Zod in what will presumably be the film’s finale.

Who plays Supergirl in The Flash?

Supergirl is played by Sasha Calle in The Flash. Calle’s only previous credit is playing Lola Rosales in daytime soap The Young and the Restless.

While the character doesn’t take center stage in The Flash, Calle sees this as the start of her Supergirl adventure, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply. And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her. We don’t really get to experience a lot.

“I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it’s so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure.”

The Flash hits UK screens on June 14, 2023, when we’ll update this article with full spoilers. Until then, you can find everything we’ve written about the movie here.