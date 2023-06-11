The Flash hits screens next week, so here’s everything you need to know about the various incarnations of Batman that appear in the movie.

Barry Allen’s first standalone movie is about to speed into cinemas, with an official synopsis as follows: “Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past.

“But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement…”

Which means there’s more than one Batman in The Flash. So how is that possible? And might there be more? Read on to find out.

How many Batmans are in The Flash?

In advance of the film’s release, we know that there are TWO Batmans in The Flash, both of whom are featured heavily in recent trailers.

The first Batman is played by Ben Affleck. That’s the Bruce Wayne who recruited Barry Allen to the Justice League in Justice League, and became both friend and mentor to the speedster, even though Bat-fleck wouldn’t like to admit it.

In The Flash trailer above, we hear this Bruce warn Barry about the dangers of time-travel, telling him: “If you were to go into the past, you have no idea what the consequences could be.” Barry says he could fix things. Bruce responds with: “You could also destroy everything.”

And that appears to be the case, with Barry travelling back in time and causing a split in the space time continuum, resulting in the speedster coming face-to-face with a very different Batman.

This Bruce Wayne is played by Michael Keaton, an alternate version of the character he played in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns. Meaning Barry has to collaborate with a much older Dark Knight than the one he’s used to.

And The Flash might not be done there. This is a multiverse story, meaning there’s potential for multiple versions of every character. We already know there are two Barry Allens, and with Dark Flash appearing, there might be more. So the smart money is on there also being more than two Batmans. If that’s the case, we’ll update this article accordingly once The Flash is on general release.

