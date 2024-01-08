With the first official cast photo dropping for Stranger Things Season 5, some fans think they have sussed a “spoiler” from who’s featured.

As far as anticipated shows go, Stranger Things Season 5 is pretty high up on the list. After being repeatedly delayed by setbacks and strikes, the series is back on track in terms of production.

Even without concrete news, new installments of the show have remained in fans’ minds. Recent reports have included the cast being de-aged, alongside continuing controversies that involve certain members of the cast.

With Stranger Things Season 5 now officially beginning filming, some fans think they have spotted a “spoiler” in the first-look cast photo.

Stranger Things fans point out “spoiler” in Season 5 photo

Fans are convinced that the first official cast picture for Stranger Things Season 5 has revealed a “spoiler” for what’s to come.

The photo was released by Netflix on January 8, 2024, marking the official announcement of Season 5 beginning to be filmed.

Reading “THIS IS A CODE RED Stranger Things 5 production has officially begun!” the post featured familiar faces such as Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and the Duffer brothers – alongside Sadie Sink.

Sink, who plays Max in the series, had an eventful end to Season 4, apparently dying from her injuries sustained from fighting Vecna at the end of Volume 2. As the episode closes out, Max is comatose, with Will sensing that Vecna is still alive.

However, with Sadie Sink present, Max must somehow be involved with Stranger Things Season 5, leading fans to believe that a “spoiler” has been revealed.

“SADIE IS THERE!!!!!” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the photo. “I SEE SADIE SINK SO DOES THAT MEAN THAT SHE WILL WAKE UP???” added another.

“YOOOOO SADIE SINK IS THERE, MAX IS GONNA BE ALIVEEEEEEEEEEEEEE,” a third chimed in.

It is as yet unclear how Sadie Sink will be involved in Stranger Things Season 5, including whether she will be filming flashbacks or entirely new scenes.

“Oh please, these rumors are trippin’, they know that Sadie Sink is not returning to Stranger Things 5 alive – of course she’s returning, this is the final season, the show won’t start filming without her, she’s the incredible actress, we love her,” a fourth user summed up.

Find everything we know about Stranger Things Season 5 here

