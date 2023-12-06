Why isn’t Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 out?

The biggest reality TV show finale is upon us, but not quite yet – here’s what’s going on with Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10.

Two weeks ago, we started with 456 players sprinting and stopping in a game of Red Light Green Light, hoping to get a whiff of that enormous $4.56 million prize fund filled with the (c)ash of the eliminated contestants.

We watched them whittle themselves down quickly, stressfully, and sometimes cathartically in varying games of luck and skill, from Dalgona and Glass Bridge to Warship and the Circle of Trust.

Today, Squid Game: The Challenge will air its final episode, and we’ll find out who walked away with the largest prize in TV history – but it’s not on Netflix yet, and here’s why.

Where is the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 won’t be available to stream on Netflix until 9pm ET on Wednesday, December 6.

For folks in the UK and across the pond, we have some bad news: that means it drops on Netflix at 2am GMT the next day. We’ve listed its release time across several time zones below:

9pm ET – December 6

6pm PT – December 6

10pm Brazil – December 6

2am UK – December 7

3am Central European Summer Time – December 7

6:30am India Standard Time – December 7

11am Australia – December 7

1pm New Zealand – December 7

The previous two batches dropped at 3am ET, but with millions around the world waiting to find out the winner, Netflix is bidding to capture huge audience numbers with its finale release time.

After the penultimate game, just three people remain: Mai (287), Phill (451), and Sam (016). In the finale, we’ll see them dress up in tuxedos for their final meal together, before they compete against each other in the titular last challenge: Squid Game. By the end, one person will walk away with $4.56 million… but who will it be? You can read our predictions here.

