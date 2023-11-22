Is Squid Game: The Challenge actually Season 2?

Squid Game: The Challenge has finally arrived on Netflix, but is it actually a sequel season to Squid Game?

Squid Game: The Challenge, the competition series based on the hit Netflix show, has finally started premiering as of November 22. Don’t worry though, there’s no actual death in this one.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Inspired by the TV series, “Squid Game,” real-life contestants compete in a series of high-stakes children’s games in pursuit of a $4.56 million cash prize; their strategies will be put to the test, while competitors are eliminated around them.”

But considering that this is part of the Squid Game franchise, is the show actually the second season of the original series?

Is Squid Game: The Challenge the second season of Squid Game?

No, Squid Game: The Challenge is a spin-off reality show from the original Squid Game, it is not Season 2 of the show.

No characters from the fictional show actually appear in the competition series, unless you count the faceless goons who guard the facility.

Check out the trailer below to see for yourself:

But don’t worry, there will still be a Season 2 of Squid Game, which you can read more about here, but it will continue the story of Seong Gi-Hun as he attempts to take down the cruel classist Squid Games.

There’s been some nail-biting sequences so far in the reality show, and already a ton of eliminations. Since the episodes are released in batches, audiences will have to wait and see who wins that major cash prize.

Batch 2 of the Squid Game: The Challenge episodes are set to drop on Netflix on November 29. You can find more about the show here, including reviews, filming locations, and its release schedule.

For more TV & Movies content, check out our coverage here.