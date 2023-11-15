Squid Game The Challenge release schedule: Dates, episodes & more

Not long to go now until the competition series Squid Game: The Challenge arrives on Netflix, so here’s a complete breakdown of its release schedule, including dates and times for the episode batches.

“Doing something is always more fun than just watching” – except when it comes to Squid Game. The Korean survival drama enjoyed worldwide acclaim when it arrived in 2021, and for good reason – its intense narrative that combines traditional children’s games with life-and-death stakes made for a thrilling watch.

But besides the barbarity, there was a deeply poetic side to the show, both with its interactions between the well-written characters to the anti-capitalist allegory presented by the narrative. Deep and meaningful messages aside, you might be wondering: what would happen if Squid Game were real?

Enter Squid Game: The Challenge, a Netflix game show that pits 456 contestants against each other for a $4.56 million prize. The key difference is: there’s no death involved in this version.

How many episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are there?

There will be ten episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge in total.

Like other reality shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Physical 100, the episodes will be released in batches rather than all in one go.

Squid Game: The Challenge release schedule

You can find the release schedule for Squid Game: The Challenge below:

Batch 1: November 22

Batch 2: November 29

Batch 3: December 6

Netflix is yet to reveal how many episodes will be in each batch, but it will likely be that Batches 1 and 2 will feature three episodes each, with Batch 3 involving the remaining four. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when this is confirmed.

In terms of what time new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am CET

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Squid Game: The Challenge episode titles

The episode titles, which should give you an indication as to what some of the games will be, are as follows:

Episode 1: ‘Red Light, Green Light’

Episode 2: ‘The Man with the Umbrella’

Episode 3: ‘War’

Episode 4: ‘Nowhere to Hide’

Episode 5: ‘Trick or Treat’

Episode 6: ‘Goodbye’

Episode 7: ‘Friend or Foe’

Episode 8: ‘One Step Closer’

Episode 9: ‘Circle of Trust’

Episode 10: ‘One Lucky Day’

The official synopsis for Squid Game: The Challenge reads, “456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

For more on Squid Game: The Challenge, head here, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

