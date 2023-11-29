How to apply for Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge is nearing the end of its inaugural season – but if you want to take part in the reality series next time, here’s how you can apply right now.

When you watched the original Squid Game in 2021, a few things probably went through your head: “Holy sh*t!” when the first person got offed in Red Light Green Light, “Oh no!” when the old man was eliminated after Marbles, and above all else, “I wonder if I could win.”

Article continues after ad

That latter hypothetical thought (plus the success of MrBeast’s own version of the games) is what drove Netflix to transform the phenomenon into the biggest reality TV show ever, armed with an eye-watering prize fund of $4.56 million.

Article continues after ad

Over the past week, we’ve seen hundreds of players fall victim to the games and lose their chance at becoming millionaires – but maybe you wouldn’t be so unlucky?

Squid Game: The Challenge application explained

Netflix has already opened its application process for the next season of Squid Game: The Challenge. You can sign up here.

Article continues after ad

While Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed (the website says you’d be signing up for a “potential future season”), you can still fill in the relevant paperwork. Perhaps getting your name in this early will give you a stronger chance of making the cut.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The landing page will ask you to choose between US, UK, or global casting. Once you click through, you’ll have to complete a short form that confirms several details like your name, date of birth, and other disclaimers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, here’s the most important bit: you need to upload a one-minute video that tells the producers “about yourself, why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what your game plan would be and what you would do with a huge $4.56 million cash prize if you won.”

“Now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing $4.56 million dollar cash prize,” the website reads.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“With a fortune up for grabs, who will be an ally, who will you trust, and who will you betray in this ultimate test of character?”

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the finale dropping next week. You can check out our other coverage below: