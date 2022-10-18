Squid Game Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Squid Game Season 2, from its possible release date on Netflix to any trailers, cast, and plot details.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the Korean survival drama Squid Game swept the world in 2021. After millions of viewers binged the show on Netflix, it quickly became the most-watched show in the streaming giant’s history.

The global phenomenon has slowed no signs of slowing down in the months since. YouTubers like MrBeast smashed records by recreating the show, and even a video game is in development.

But it’s the prospect of a second season that has fans really excited. Well, after endless rumors and speculation, Squid Game Season 2 has been confirmed. Here’s everything we know so far.

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official release date for Squid Game Season 2 just yet – however, our best estimate right now is that it will land sometime in 2023, if not early 2024, but we’ll be sure to update this page once more information is released.

When asked, Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos did confirm the hit series would return, saying, “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.”

Although it has been renewed, fans might have to wait before they get their second helping of twisted childhood games. In November 2021, director Hwang Dong-hyuk noted he was in the “planning process” of the second season, so shooting is unlikely to take place before late 2022.

He told Korean broadcaster KBS, as per the Korea Times: “I’m in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Netflix officially confirmed Season 2 in June this year, posting a short teaser video with the caption: “Red light… GREENLIGHT!”

Squid Game Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Lee Jung-Jae will reprise his role as Seong Gi-Hun, and don’t be surprised to see the likes of HoYeon Jung and Park Hae-Soo return for cameos as Kang Sae-Byeok and Cho Sang-Woo respectively.

Given how Season 1 wraps itself up, we’re expecting to see a virtually entirely new lineup in Season 2.

No other Korean stars have been confirmed for the show as of yet. But given its immense popularity, the directors should have no problems attracting talent.

Squid Game Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Squid Game Season 2 will follow Seong Gi-Hun, sporting a fresh new red hairstyle, as he looks to take down those behind the titular Squid Game. It will also deal with the fallout of Gi-Hun choosing to remain in Korea instead of joining his daughter in the US.

The second outing will hopefully shine a new light on the mysterious games and show us even more of the people who run them. More details will no doubt emerge as Season 2 moves along in production and the first trailers rollout.

Actor Lee Jung-jae told People: “I have no idea what will happen or the scale of it, but the only thing [director Hwang] did tell me was that Seong Gi-hun is going to be in the show again, and he’s going to be playing in the arena again.”

Squid Game Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Squid Game Season 2 at the time of writing. We’ll update this space once it’s been shared online.

There you have it, that was everything we know about Squid Game Season 2. We’ll be updating this page will all the latest information, so make sure to check back regularly. For more TV & Movies news, click here.