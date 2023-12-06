Hit Netflix reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has officially been renewed by the platform for Season 2.

Though its first season still has the finale to go, the new reality show has already delivered plenty of drama – from missing players to questionable in-game behavior.

However, fans have to wait a little longer to find out who will win Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1, with the final episode dropping at 9pm tonight in the U.S. and 2am in the U.K.

Article continues after ad

Not only is the finale eagerly anticipated, but Squid Game viewers will now be able to binge it all over again with the confirmation of Season 2.

Article continues after ad

Squid Game: The Challenge renewed for Season 2

Netflix has officially given the green light to Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, according to reports.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series said of the renewal “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix. We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series.”

Article continues after ad

The first season has already ranked at has ranked at number one on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the weeks of November 20 and 27 in both weeks it was eligible. It also hit the infamous Top 10 chart in 93 countries.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The decision to renew the Squid Game reality show comes amid multiple players speaking out about their experiences in Season 1. Some contestants are threatening a lawsuit against the show for “suffering” while on set, while the series itself has also received backlash from audience members.

Article continues after ad

It remains likely – but unconfirmed – if Season 2 will follow exactly the same format as its first season, with hit games such as Red Light, Green Light and Dalogna already having appeared.

“Such a stupid idea to do a reality show based on this show. Kinda goes against the whole point of the show. But also, it’s one of the best reality/competition shows I’ve ever seen,” one viewer posted on X/Twitter in response to the announcement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Bruh if S2 of this comes out before the actual show’s s next season, I’ll riot,” added another.

Casting for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is open now at SquidGameCasting.com.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 Episodes 1-9 are available on Netflix now. You can check out our other coverage below: