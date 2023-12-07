Squid Game casting opens for The Challenge Season 2

Squid Game casting opens for The Challenge Season 2Netflix
Green light! If you want to take part in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, now’s the time – the casting process has officially started.
The inaugural season of The Challenge, Netflix’s reality TV adaptation of the South Korean sensation, has just reached its divisive climax, with one winner walking away with a life-changing $4.56 million.
While nobody died throughout the series, either via murder or falling to their death, it was broadly similar to the original show: 456 people competed against each other in children’s games like Dalgona (the cookie-cutting one), Warship, and Marbles.
Squid Game: The Challenge could become an annual release for Netflix, with work already underway on Season 2 – are you ready to apply?
Squid Game casting is open for The Challenge Season 2
You can apply for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 here.
After catching up with a few of the contestants, the finale pointed viewers towards a link to sign up for the next season.
The landing page will ask you to choose between US, UK, or global casting. Once you click through, you’ll have to complete a short form that confirms several details like your name, date of birth, and other disclaimers.
However, here’s the most important bit: you need to upload a one-minute video that tells the producers “about yourself, why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge, what your game plan would be, and what you would do with a huge $4.56 million cash prize if you won.”
“Now it’s your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest-ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next. Here they’ll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing $4.56 million dollar cash prize,” the website reads.
Don’t try to submit multiple applications, either. You get one shot at applying, then all you can do is wait.
