Squid Game drops trailer for biggest reality TV finale in history

The finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will see one player win the biggest reality TV prize pot in history – and Netflix has just dropped a nail-biting trailer for what’s to come.

It was a fictional phenomenon in 2021, but this year, Netflix has transformed its greatest success into a game show behemoth with Squid Game: The Challenge. There’s no murders, but the stakes still feel like a matter of life and death, with players backstabbing their way to that enormous $4.56 million piggy bank.

In last week’s episode, after the shocking, controversial events of Glass Bridge, the remaining players were forced to eject each other (or themselves) in brutally simple ways. In one test, rolling a six on a dice led to their elimination, and in the next game, they were handed the power to boot anyone out – but risk putting themselves on the chopping block if they were rumbled.

Now, just three players remain, with one game standing between a single winner and victory like they’ve never experienced before.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 trailer will have you crying for the finale

You can check out the trailer for the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge below:

After the penultimate game, just three people remain: Mai (287), Phill (451), and Sam (016).

In the finale, we’ll see them dress up in tuxedos for their final meal together, before they compete against each other in the titular last challenge: Squid Game. By the end, one person will walk away with $4.56 million… but who will it be?

Many suspect it’ll be Mai, who has emerged as a smart, clinical frontrunner during the series. On X/Twitter, one wrote: “I will be so surprised if 287 does not win she is the only finalist who has like… a winners edit.” Another said: “Wait is 287 going to win!? She’s kind of the main character right now… OK well the guy with a beard isn’t winning right? Because he was hardly featured in the show?”

Maybe next year, it could be you: Netflix has already opened applications for a “potential future season of Squid Game: The Challenge”, which you can sign up for here.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now.