When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge out?

As we draw closer to the end of Squid Game: The Challenge – and finding out who takes home the whopping cash prize – here’s what you need to know about when the last episode of the Netflix reality series arrives.

Squid Game: The Challenge has been nothing short of a sensation, having recreated a number of the famous games from the global Netflix phenomenon for real-life players to battle it out in the hopes of taking home a whopping $4.56 million.

Part 2 dropped this week, delivering an “emotionally intense” game of Marbles, a heart-thumping round of Glass Bridge, and a challenge that whittled the total number of players left in the game down to just three finalists.

With so much at stake, the question remains: who will win Squid Game: The Challenge? That’s for us to find out in the final episode – here’s when to expect it.

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6.

The series has been dropping in batches, with the first – Episodes 1-5 – premiering on Wednesday, November 22. The following week, on November 29, Episodes 6-9 dropped on Netflix, meaning there’s just one more episode to go.

As you’ll see in the teaser for next week at the end of Episode 9, the three remaining players are set to get suited and booted for their final meal before the end of the games, as did their fictional counterparts: Seong Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo, and Kang Sae-byeok.

If you want to be in with a chance of taking part in the potential second season of the competition show, you can find all the details here.

