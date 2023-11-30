When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge out?
As we draw closer to the end of Squid Game: The Challenge – and finding out who takes home the whopping cash prize – here’s what you need to know about when the last episode of the Netflix reality series arrives.
Squid Game: The Challenge has been nothing short of a sensation, having recreated a number of the famous games from the global Netflix phenomenon for real-life players to battle it out in the hopes of taking home a whopping $4.56 million.
Part 2 dropped this week, delivering an “emotionally intense” game of Marbles, a heart-thumping round of Glass Bridge, and a challenge that whittled the total number of players left in the game down to just three finalists.
With so much at stake, the question remains: who will win Squid Game: The Challenge? That’s for us to find out in the final episode – here’s when to expect it.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 10 release date
The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6.
The series has been dropping in batches, with the first – Episodes 1-5 – premiering on Wednesday, November 22. The following week, on November 29, Episodes 6-9 dropped on Netflix, meaning there’s just one more episode to go.
As you’ll see in the teaser for next week at the end of Episode 9, the three remaining players are set to get suited and booted for their final meal before the end of the games, as did their fictional counterparts: Seong Gi-hun, Cho Sang-woo, and Kang Sae-byeok.
If you want to be in with a chance of taking part in the potential second season of the competition show, you can find all the details here.
Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix now, with the finale dropping next week. You can check out our other coverage below:
- Squid Game: The Challenge all eliminations so far
- Squid Game: The Challenge release schedule
- Squid Game: The Challenge filming locations
- Squid Game: The Challenge reviews
- Is Squid Game: The Challenge real?
- Squid Game: The Challenge soundtrack
- How are players eliminated?
- Why Player 299 joined the show
- Did the players actually fall in Glass Bridge?
- Players allegedly asked to “pretend” to compete
- Squid Game: The Challenge player details set conditions
- Squid Game: The Challenge producers hit back
- Squid Game: The Challenge contestants threaten lawsuit
- Squid Game: The Challenge receives audience backlash