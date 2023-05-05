Queen Charlotte cast: All actors & characters in Bridgerton prequel

As Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton is now available to stream on Netflix, here’s your guide to the cast and the regal characters they play.

It may be hard to believe that Bridgerton graced our screens just three years ago. In the midst of the global shutdown when people were stuck indoors trying to find something to watch, the Netflix series waltzed in at the perfect time.

Bridgerton follows the clost-knit families of high society London as they try to navigate the social season which is supposed to end with most of the eligible women being married off. The story mostly revolves around the Bridgerton family, but also gives us glimpses of their friends, enemies, and the current royal family.

Due to the success of Bridgerton’s first two seasons, creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen decided to create a prequel spin-off which followed the raise of Queen Charlotte and her struggles with of being a royal. So, here is the royal cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story cast and characters

Below you’ll find a list of all the major characters you need to know in the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The official synopsis reads: “The series introduces a young Charlotte, who is only starting to understand her power — and the meaning of love. We meet young Charlotte as she embarks on her life-changing marriage with young King George and enters a ton very different from the one seen in Bridgerton. Naturally, a fearless leader like Charlotte is the one spearheading a societal shift that will lead to generations of change in the Bridgerton world.”

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio plays young Queen Charlotte before we see her as a fully-fledged ruler in Bridgerton. After being betrothed to King George against her will, Charlotte must learn what it means to lead a country and keep a marriage together.

Amartiefio has many credits to her name as an actor, mostly in British crime or drama series as a one-episode guest star. However, Bridgerton fans may recognize her from two popular UK-based shows: Doctor Who and Sex Education.

Golda Rosheuvel as adult Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel plays adult Queen Charlotte, the same sassy and blunt queen fans have seen during Season 1 and 2 of Bridgeton. When discussing her role during the prequel show, Rosheuvel told Tudum, “My part of Queen Charlotte is set between Season 2 and 3 of Bridgerton. And how I describe it is that it’s the backstage stuff that you don’t [normally] see in Bridgerton. It’s a kind of behind-the-scenes look into my timeline.”

Before rising to fame with the success of Bridgerton, Rosheuvel appeared in episodes of Luther and EastEnders. She also starred in a film adaptation of Lady Macbeth alongside Florence Pugh.

Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury

Arsema Thomas plays the younger version of Bridgerton fans’ favorite character Agatha Danbury. However, we see her not as a looming figure over London’s social season, but as a married woman trying to navigate a world where she has no power.

This role in the Bridgerton prequel show will be Thomas’ first acting role.

Adjoa Andoh as adult Lady Agatha Danbury

Adjoa Andoh plays adult Lady Agatha Danbury, the ton’s most formidable matron. Much like adult Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury’s role in the show will show her life between social seasons. Andoh also explained to Tudum that we’ll get to see “[Agatha and Violet’s] different marital histories, and what that has done to their sense of what is valuable in marriage.”

Andoh has become a bit of a fantasy TV star as she’s known a long-time member of the Doctor Who universe and appeared in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger

Connie Jenkins-Greig plays young Violet Ledger before she becomes the lovable and wise mother of House Bridgerton. In the series, Violet is on the cusp of debuting into society, which means finding a suitable husband at any cost.

Jenkins has appeared in the show Mr Selfridge and the movie The Kid Who Would Be King, however this will be her first major television role.

Ruth Gemmell as adult Lady Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell plays adult Lady Violet Bridgerton, the kind and caring mother fans have gotten to know over the past two seasons. However, when speaking with Tudum, Gemmell explained that fans will be seeing a new side to Violet saying, “What’s really lovely for me is that you get to see that life is not over for Violet, and that there is more to this woman than being solely the mother.”

Gemmell has appeared in many British-centric TV series, but Bridgerton fans will probably recognize her from Waking the Dead, EastEnders, and Penny Dreadful.

Corey Mylchreest as young King George

Corey Mylchreest plays young King George in the Queen Charlotte cast, the ruler of England who’s good at keeping secrets from his beloved wife.

Mylchreest appeared in the play The Sandman as Adonis. However, this is his first leading acting role.

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Cyril Nri plays Lord Danbury, Agatha’s husband. The significant age gap between the couples leads them to having a very complicated relationship as Agatha is both repulsed by her husband but still loyal to him.

Nri has been acting since the ’80s with many credits to his name as he’s appeared in shows like EastEnders, Doctors, and Law & Order: UK. However, one of his most notable recent roles was appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta in the Queen Charlotte cast, the de facto head of the monarchy. As King George’s mother, she’s all about duty and family, so she’s incredibly involved in the couples’ marriage, whether they like it or not.

Fairley is best known as her role as Caitlyn Stalk on the hit TV show Game of Thrones, which she played for three seasons.

Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

Sam Clemmett plasy young Brimsley, Queen Charlotte’s butler. While they’re not as close as they appear to be in Bridgerton, this is the origin story of a friendship that spans decades.

Clemmett has appeared in a few TV shows in smaller roles such as The Musketeers and Endeavour. However, his most notable role before Queen Charlotte was as Albus Potter in the London’s West End and Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Hugh Sachs as adult Brimsley

Hugh Sachs plays adult Brimsley, Queen Charlotte’s most trusted butler and confidant. During the events of Bridgerton, Brimsleys kept Queen Charlotte informed about the ton’s messy innerworkings.

Sachs has been acting since the ’90s as he’s appeared in smaller roles on Midsomer Murders and Father Brown. However, his most notable recent role was appearing in one episode of Andor, a show set in the Star Wars universe.

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Freddie Dennis plays Reynolds, a butler as devoted as Brimsley but serves the king instead of the queen.

Dennis has appeared in the show The Nevers before Queen Charlotte, but this is is his first major acting role.

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Tunji Kasim plays Adolphus, Queen Charlotte’s brother. Charming, intelligent, and cunning, Adolphus is Charlotte’s closet companion as he only has the highest aspirations for his sister.

Kasim is best known as Ned Nickerson on The CW’s hit show Nancy Drew whose fourth and final season will be premiering later this month.

Keir Charles as Lord Ledger

Keir Charles plays Lord Ledger, Violet’s father. In a statement to Netflix, Shonda Rimes, one of Bridgerton’s executive producer, explained Charles’ role on the show saying, “We really get to show Violet’s relationship with her father, and I think that’s wonderful because you get to explore how she became a woman who was searching for somebody like Edmund, and how she realized that love was really important in a marriage.”

The Bridgeton prequel is Charles’ second major acting debut as he appeared in Season 2 of Shadow and Bone as Colonel Raevsky, a leader in the Ravkan army who welcomes home Prince Nikolai.

Katie Brayben as Lady Vivian Ledger

Katie Brayben plays Lady Vivian Ledger, Violet’s mother. She’s described as a traditional mother of a ton who watches the world change around her as she tries to cling to the things she knows best.

Brayben has a few TV acting roles as she appeared on Doctor Who, but she’s best known as a stage actor with her roles in American Pyscho, King Charles III, and Girl from the North Country.

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Richard Cunningham plays Lord Bute, one of Princess Augusta’s counsel members who often gives her advice. Lord Bute is described as a conservative aristocrat prone who is known for stirring up trouble.

Cunningham has appeared in several in major motion pictures such as Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Una, and Rogue One.

Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt

Neil Edmond plays Earl Harcourt, another one of Princess Augusta’s councilors. He also tends to lean towards tradition and has no issue sharing every one of his concerns with the princess.

Edmond has been working in the British acting industry for decades appearing in shows like Peep Show, he’s also acted in a few American shows such as Parks and Recreation and Speechless.

Rob Maloney as Doctor Monro

Rob Maloney plays Doctor Monro, a mysterious and seemingly shady doctor who is summoned to the palace to treat King George.

Maloney has appeared in a few TV shows such as The IT Crowd, Father Brown, and Midsomer Murders. However, he is best known for his roles within the Royal Shakespeare Company such as Captain Hook in Peter Pan, Malvolio in Twelfth Night, and King John in King John.

Peyvand Sadeghian as Coral

Peyvand Sadeghian plays Coral, Lady Danbury’s lady maid. Much like Brimsley and Reynolds, Coral is Agatha’s closest confidante who will do anything for her.

The Bridgerton sequel is Sadeghian’s second major acting debut as she also stars in The Power, which is a TV adaptation of the book of the same name that sees teenage girls learn that they can electrocute people at will.

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Julie Andrews plays Lady Whistledown, the narrator of Bridgerton who keeps an eye on the events happening in the ton and reports on it through a pamphlet.

Andrews is a household name who has been in many generation defining roles such as Maria in The Sound of Music, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries movies.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now available to stream on Netflix. You can check out our other TV hubs below:

