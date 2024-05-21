An AI Bridgerton filter is going viral on TikTok, as it turns you into a regal character from the popular historical romance TV series.

To celebrate the release of the highly-awaited third season, Bridgerton‘s official TikTok account introduced a filter that allows users to see themselves as characters from the Netflix series set in Regency England.

The effect uses artificial intelligence to analyze the user’s facial features and adapts period-specific details like hairstyles, makeup, and attire to fit the show’s distinctive style.

With its historical and elegant fashion, the Bridgerton filter has quickly become a favorite among fans of the series and those who love playing with period aesthetics. So far, it’s been used over 100,000 times.

How to get the Bridgerton TikTok filter

If you’re eager to see how you would look as a regal character from this beloved series, here’s how to get the Bridgerton filter on TikTok:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Bridgerton Portraits.’ Select the filter of the same name, and point the camera at your face. Tap on the screen to apply the effect, and wait for it to load to 100%. Once the loading is complete, you’ll see you’ll see yourself transformed into a character dressed in Regency-era fashion.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

