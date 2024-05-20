Bridgerton Season 4’s main couple may have just been revealed

With Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 still to be released, there’s more than enough speculation that Season 4’s couple has already been teased.

The third season has focused on more than just Colin and Penelope. Not only have fans been introduced to Francesca’s love story with John, but Benedict is also seeing his own story unfold. Based on an Instagram post from Joanna Bobin as Lady Cowper, fans think Season 4 will be Benedict’s turn.

The Instagram post shared on X/Twitter has Bobin in hair and makeup with a “fun fact” in the caption reading Lady Cowper’s real name is Araminta. Die-hard book fans will immediately know the significance of revealing this small but important detail.

Benedict Bridgerton is the second oldest son whom fans desperately want to see have a romance. In his book, An Offer From a Gentleman, he meets Sophie Beckett. Sophie becomes his great love story when she becomes a maid at the Bridgerton house and future wife. So, what’s the connection?

In Sophie’s backstory, she is an illegitimate child of the Earl of Penwood. She was dropped off by her father after her mother’s death and raised by servants… until her father marries Countess Penwood, aka Araminta. She becomes her evil stepmother.

One fan posted, “‘Fun fact – Lady Cowper’s first name is Araminta!’ EXCUSE ME THEY ARE BEING OPEN ABOUT IT?????”

“SOPHIE BECKETT IS COMING HOME,” said one fan on X/Twitter after realizing what revealing Lady Cowper’s name meant.

“I knew it! So that’s why they’re showing so much of Cressida’s backstory? Then who’s the other lady he’s hooking up with?” said another.

Bridgerton Season 3 has fleshed out more of Cressida Cowper’s storyline likely to help introduce more of the family. It seems that Bridgerton is making a few changes by having Cressida portray book characters Posy and Rosamund. In the series, Cressida has no other siblings and the books give Sophie three step sisters.

Let’s not forget the third season also had Benedict in the woes of another romance with Lady Tilley Arnold, which could end in tragedy.

As fans have noticed, Bridgerton has swayed away from the order of the books by focusing on Colin and Penelope. Jess Brownell told Variety, “I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people.”

She also explained Benedict plays a major role in Season 3, and he does. With so many teases to his storyline since Season 2, it might all lead up to his Bridgerton Season 4 leading role.

Bridgerton Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.