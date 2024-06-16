Bridgerton writer reveals if fan favorite character will die in Season 4

Bridgerton writer and showrunner Jess Brownell has finally revealed if a certain fan favorite character will die in Season 4.

As viewers continue to enjoy Bridgerton Season 3‘s conclusion of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton‘s love story, some have started speculating about what will occur in Season 4.

One rumor surrounding Season 4 concerns Queen Charlotte and if she will die as the upcoming season will take place close to her real life counterpart’s death date.

However, Brownell revealed Charlotte was completely safe in the Bridgerton universe, telling TV Line, “I worship Golda Rosheuvel, and I think she’s so fantastic in her role. Shonda [Rhimes] and I, internally, have just decided that we’re in an alternate dimension.”

The showrunner went on to explain that both Bridgertons veered off into an alternate version of history when Charlotte and her confidant Lady Danbury vowed to “work together to make society more inclusive” in the prequel series Queen Charlotte.

“That’s where we went into another timeline,” Brownell said. “There’s potential that in this timeline, Queen Charlotte could live forever.”

Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte is modeled after the real life Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who lived from May 19, 1744 to November 17, 1818.

The Queen Charlotte series took place in 1761 with the events of Bridgerton Season 1 occurring 50 years later in the summer of 1813. Season 2 takes place one year after Season 1 and Season 3 showcases the events of the 1815 marriage market.

Many have wondered if the show would follow Charlotte’s real timeline as the queen died months before the her granddaughter, the future Queen Victoria, was born on May 24, 1819 and was featured briefing at the end of Queen Charlotte.

Thankfully, both shows have been intentional with mixing real world elements with their fictional ones in order to enhance the characters based on real people, like Charlotte.

Tom Verica, who directed episodes of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, explained, “We were very clear that this is a fictional telling of this story, but we also wanted to honor elements of the real Queen Charlotte and her story. We really delve into the history of Queen Charlotte and extract the elements to ground it in some reality, but we’re very clear when we diverge from that path.”

As Bridgerton is known for changing things from the books, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that the team would also choose to deviant from history as well.

Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.