Bridgerton fans shocked by star’s hidden voice acting talent

Netflix’s smash hit series Bridgerton has returned for the first part of its third season, but fans are more interested in the hidden talent of star Claudia Jessie.

Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote Season 3 and, in doing so, recounted an on-set injury where she broke her wrist while doing a high kick in costume.

While recalling the story to Colbert, the actress mimicked the muted sounds she heard due to the extreme pain she was in, showing off her propensity for voice acting as it sounded like the viewer’s ears truly gave out.

Bridgerton fans were quick to express how impressed they were by Jessie’s voice acting, with one fan tweeting, “When she imitated the muffled sounds of her losing her hearing that is a born ACTOR.”

Another fan wrote, “This is the best storytelling bit I’ve ever heard. What on God’s green earth was that muffled sound?!” With a third one commenting, “The imitation of the sound going muffled is crazy… Academy Award.”

Jessie’s revelation of her injury clarifies why Eloise was seen strutting around with different long-sleeved gowns and muffs during the predominantly spring-like weather seen in Season 3.

The actress told Colbert that the wardrobe department had to create a “summer muff,” or a cylinder of fur or fabric with both ends open, to hide her cast during filming.

To ensure Jessie did not look out of place amongst the other actors, wardrobe went so far as to make enough for the background actors of the Netflix show to wear. So now fans can rewatch Season 3 with this Easter egg in mind.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. For more, take a look at the Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte, explained and check out the best TV shows to watch in 2024.