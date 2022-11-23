Andor Season 2: Release date window, cast, plot, more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

When is Andor Season 2 coming out? Here’s what we know about Andor Season 2, from its release date and any trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Andor Season 1 reached its finale with Episode 12 today, and you can read our review here. Simply put, it’s the best Star Wars show to date, enriching the efforts of the Rebellion in the lead-up to Rogue One.

The series is chronicling the backstory of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the Rebel spy we first met in Rogue One before his fateful encounter with Jyn Erso, and their heroic efforts to steal the plans to the Death Star.

The clock has started ticking for the next batch of episodes, so here’s everything we know about Andor Season 2, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details.

Disney+

While there isn’t an exact release date for Andor Season 2, it’s expected to release on Disney+ in Fall 2024 – so basically another two years away.

Filming on the second season kicked off this week ahead of the finale, and going by the previous timeline of production, it’s unlikely we’ll see it before the end of 2023.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy told The Wrap: “I have two more years to go. We start shooting in November on Part 2. And I don’t know if… our past pattern was two years, but I mean… we’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post last time was about a year.

“As suspect as my involvement in the community is, by the time I’m done, I’ll have had my hands on 26 hours of Star Wars content. I will be a player by the time we finish. This is me sticking around right now. I think that’s the headline.”

He also told Collider: “If past is predicate, and we do the same thing we did before, it’ll be on the same schedule. It will come out two years later.

“The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight.

“So, I don’t really know, there would have to be some serious motivation next May or June or something. Someone would have to say, ‘Wow, we really need this, and we’re willing to pay X.’ Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It’s just very, very, very expensive.”

Andor Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Right now, we can expect the following cast members to return for Andor Season 2:

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor

Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael

Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Alex Ferns as Sergeant Linus Mosk

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha

Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz

Anton Lesser as Major Partagaz:

Dave Chapman as B2EMO

Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera

Doc Brown as Lieutenant Supervisor Blevin

Malcolm Sinclair as Colonel Wulff Yularen

Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi

Davo Sculdun: Richard Dillane

Lonni Jung: Robert Emms

There’s a few characters that won’t return, given their deaths in Season 1: Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Alex Lawther as Karis Nemik, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Arvel Skeen, and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Taramyn Barcona.

A question mark still hangs over Andy Serkis’ role as Kino Loy following the heartbreaking events of Episode 10, when it was revealed he couldn’t swim. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he was asked whether his character died, to which he said: “That’s an interesting one. Who knows?”

Gilroy also said: “I don’t know. He’s not dead. Is he dead? I don’t see him dying.”

Andor Season 2 plot: What will it be about?

Andor Season 2 will have 12 episodes and span across four years, unlike Season 1 which takes place during one pivotal year of Cassian’s life, showing how he met Luthen and joined the Rebellion.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Gilroy said: “I’m hoping what we’re gonna do in the second half will make the meal feel really satisfying. Because the first year is really about him becoming, and the last line of this tranche of 12 episodes will sum up where we’ve been trying to get to. And we come back a year later.

“It’ll be very different. The next four years are not about becoming a revolutionary. They’re about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together and what happens to people who are the original gangsters versus the establishment and a lot of different other issues.”

We also know the ending of Andor will “walk the audience directly into the first scenes of Rogue One.”

Gilroy has also teased “heavy” moments for Mon Mothma in the second season, particularly after Genevieve O’Reilly’s performance became a highlight of the show.

Disney+

“We had some ambitions for what we were going to do with Mon Mothma, turning her upside-down and filling out her backstory in a way that might be obscure to canon and to the history books, but I also was unaware of how brilliant an actress Genevieve O’Reilly is,” he told the Radio Times.

“I knew she was good, but we got in there and started messing around and like, oh my gosh, she’s world-class. Absolutely state of the art and she can do anything.”

“I would argue, particularly because we’re doing Season 2 stuff now… she has to do all the things that everybody else does, but she has to do it under glass… there’s some really heavy things coming up. I think her path is very, very tough.”

Andor Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for Andor Season 2 right now.

The second season has only just begun production, so it’ll likely be a while before we get a glimpse of what’s to come, but we’ll update this space once it’s shared online.

That’s all we know about Andor Season 2, but we’ll update this space upon further announcements.

