Bridgerton fan theory hints at “messy” divide between main cast

A new fan theory about Bridgerton Season 3 has hinted that two main cast members are set to engage in a very messy situation.

While Bridgerton Season 3 will mostly be focused on the friends-to-lovers arc of Penelope and Colin, a new fan theory suggests a new lord on the scene may come between Lady Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

A new video posted on the show’s social media account shows Lady Bridgerton and Lady Danbury standing in front of a handsome man known as Lord Anderson. While Lady Bridgerton seems excited by his presence, Lady Danbury looked pretty agitated by the interaction between the two.

Despite the two women being good friends for years, a noticeable rift has come between the two thanks to the events seen in Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton prequel. The mini series revealed that, when Lady Danbury’s abusive husband died, she had a short lived affair with Lady Bridgerton’s father while he was still married.

So, many fans are speculating that Lady Bridgerton may be out to get some hot and steamy revenge as Lord Anderson may in fact be a part of Lady Danbury’s family.

“Wait… someone said this might be Lady Danbury’s son all grown up,” one fan tweeted. “And if it is? Shonda is messy bc this is really some petty get back for Lady Danbury sleeping with Lady Bridgerton’s dad back in the day.”

One Reddit user had a different theory on Lord Anderson’s identity writing, “My guess right now is this is Lady Danbury’s brother. Lady Danbury slept with Violet’s father so Violet sleeping with her brother seems like fair play, lol.”

We do know that Lord Anderson will make a splash on the London scene as Deadline described his character as a “charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town — and the ire of others.”

And Ruth Gemmell, who plays Lady Bridgerton, has hinted that her character will finally be having her own sexy adventure outside of meddling in her children’s lives, telling First for Women, ““I’m quite pleased that Violet’s getting to dip her toe back into society and embrace life again. That’s exciting, because ‘Dowager’ is quite heavy. And it makes me feel quite old!’”

Fans can find out if Lady Bridgerton will get her groove back with Lady Danbury’s family when Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres on May 16.

In the meantime, check out the other shows streaming this month along with the best TV shows of 2024 so far.