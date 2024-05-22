Bridgerton fans slam “pointless” family in Season 3

While Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is going over well with audiences, some of the show’s fans are not happy with the subplot surround the Mondrichs.

The Mondrichs — Will, Alice, Nicky, Daisy, and John — are working class family that was introduced in Season 1 as Will owns the boxing gym/gentlemen’s club a lot of the characters frequent.

However, in Bridgerton Season 3, it’s revealed that Alice’s great aunt left her eldest son a sizable fortune, title, and home, so the family moves from their dwellings above the club to the richer side of the ton.

The season does dedicate some time to how the family is adjusting to a life of servants and pampering, but some Bridgerton fans are divided over the storyline.

“You guys might hate me for saying it but I really don’t care about the Mondrich’s plotline and I think it is unnecessary and messy for an ensamble show that has already so much going on, they’re not even connected to the books so I really don’t care,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Can we have less Mondrichs? I don’t understand this addition. They were already annoying in S2, why bring them back? I would have rather seen more Colin and Penelope and Francesca and John…. Heck even Anthony and Kate! This whole Mondrich storyline is uninteresting.”

Netflix

And a third fan commented, “I like them but I felt antsy watching their scenes and thinking about how that screen time could go to #Polin or other main characters instead.”

However, not all Bridgerton fans dislike this plot line as one fan explained why the Mondrichs are needed in the show, writing, “I love them! They also inform the audience so much on the inner workings of the ton. Will being told they can’t work. Then learning the rules. They’re also a healthy couple. I love the side characters. Idk why people hate the ensemble of an ensemble show.”

A second Mondrich supporter showered the fictional couple with love tweeting, “A gorgeous, gorgeous couple. Glad we got to see more of them this season. They don’t do anything but look fine and gossip about white people being messy behind their backs. We stan.”

And it’s not just regular Bridgerton fans who love the Mondrichs as Refinery29 referred to them as the “longest, most stable, and healthiest match in the kingdom” and implored the show to “give Will and Alice Mondrich a real love scene, you cowards!”

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is now streaming, with Part 2 premiering on June 13. You can read more on whether Francesca Bridgerton is asexual, a cringe moment fans can’t get over, and dive into the new shows streaming in May.