My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Release date, cast, plot & more

Get ready for more laughs, love, and Windex, as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is going ahead. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far, from release date to cast, plot, and more.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding became a romcom phenomenon when it first dropped in 2002, grossing more than $350 million worldwide on a $5 million budget. No one expected the movie to be such a success, but it did thanks to its sweet story, stellar casting, and cultural exploration that was both authentic and relatable.

The movie itself tells the story of Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos), the daughter of a loving but overpowering Greek family who want nothing more than for her to marry a nice, Greek man. Which would be fine if it weren’t for the fact that Toula falls in love with “dreamboat” teacher Ian Miller (John Corbett).

Although the 2016 sequel My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 didn’t fare so well with the critics and audiences alike, people have high hopes for the threequel. So, here’s everything we know about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 so far.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 release date: When is it out?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will drop in theaters on September 8, 2023.

That’ll be more than 21 years after the first movie came out, and nearly seven years since the second.

In June 2022, lead star Nia Vardalos took to Instagram to confirm the cast and crew had started shooting scenes for the anticipated flick. “I have an announcement,” she said. “We are in Greece, filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything. I’m in a little room, getting ready to go down and film.”

Credit: Instagram/@niavardalos

The actress went on to say they were filming “in the beautiful Plaka of Athens.”

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Who’s in it?

Fans will be pleased to know that most of the beloved original cast are returning for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, including Nia Vardalos as Toula Portokalos and John Corbett as Ian Miller. Other returning cast members include:

Lainie Kazan as Maria Vacratsis

Elena Kampouris as Paris Miller

Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos

Andrea Martin as Thiea Voula

Gia Carides as Nikki

Joey Fatone as Angelo

There are also some notable newcomers to the cast, including Elias Kacavas as Aristotle and Melina Kotselou in a currently unknown role.

Michael Constantine, who played Toula’s iconic dad Kostas “Gus” Portokalos, sadly won’t be present in the movie as he passed away in August 2021 at age 94.

As well as reprising her role, Vardalos will also be behind the camera as writer and director of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. In a release about the threequel, she said: “The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise. We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

What’s more, under their Playtone banner, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Gary Goetzman will return to the franchise as producers, while Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, and Steven Shareshian serve as executive producers.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 plot: What is it about?

Although the official plot details of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 are being kept under wraps for the time being, Vardalos shared on Instagram that “Toula and Ian are not grandparents.”

What we do know is we’ll be treated to a family reunion, as confirmed in the trailer, which enjoyed a preview at CinemaCon in April 2023. “A lot has happened since my big fat Greek wedding,” Vardalos’ character says in a voice over, as per Variety. “My father passed away, and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village in Greece and reconnect with our roots. So, we’re having a reunion.”

And given the title and the theme of the film series, you can bet there’ll be some sort of wedding involved. Sources told Deadline in June last year that Greece will be setting for Toula and Ian’s daughter Paris’ wedding. We’ll update this space upon any official announcement.

Is there a My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 trailer?

Although it was previewed at CinemaCon, the trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is yet to be released to the public. You can check out the trailer for the first and second movies below:

That’s everything we know about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

