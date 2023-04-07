Marvel & DC crossover “more likely” with James Gunn in charge

James Gunn has discussed the possibility for an epic Marvel and DC crossover, saying it’s “more likely” with him now in charge of the DC Universe.

As fans of the superhero landscape will know, Gunn has had his foot in both the DC and the Marvel cinematic universes for years now. As well as directing the MCU’s beloved Guardians of the Galaxy movies, including the upcoming Vol. 3, he’s also behind DC’s The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series.

Article continues after ad

But in November 2022, Gunn was tapped to lead DC’s future movie, TV, and animation endeavors, sharing this role with Aquaman, Shazam, and Conjuring producer Peter Safran. They already have a whole host of projects lined up for what’s since been confirmed to be a full reboot of the franchise, with DCU taking over from the DCEU.

Considering both the Marvel and the DC franchises are such juggernauts in their own right, a crossover would be a mammoth task – but it’s certainly one that’s been talked about over the years, especially since it’s comic book canon. With Gunn now at the helm of the DCU, could we be seeing an epic showdown in the future?

Article continues after ad

James Gunn says DC and Marvel crossover “more likely” now he’s in charge

In a new interview with Empire, Gunn discussed the potential for a mash-up of Marvel’s Avengers et al crossing paths with DC’s Justice League and their associated cape-wearers.

“I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” he told the outlet. “Who knows?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

So you’re saying there’s a chance… but despite the teaser, if it were to happen, it’s a long way off yet. As said, Gunn and Safran have a lot on their plates with the DCU’s future roster.

Article continues after ad

Elaborating on a potential crossover, Gunn added: “That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Never say never. Until then, you can check out our Marvel coverage here and our DC coverage here, as well as our superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse