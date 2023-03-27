How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? James Gunn addresses epic runtime

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 speeding into cinemas in a matter of weeks, writer-director James Gunn has been addressing rumors concerning the film’s lengthy run-time.

The third – and final – Guardians of the Galaxy movie releases at the start of May, with an official synopsis as follows…

“In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

There’s lots of story to pack into the movie, and lots of loose ends to tie up, which is why it’s the longest Guardians of the Galaxy movie released thus far.

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is “around” 2 hours and 29 minutes long.

A Twitter user asked if that’s the exact length of the movie. James Gunn responded with: “It’s around that long, although that’s not yet exact. And, I promise, not a second is wasted. There’s no fat. It was necessary to experience the full arc for every major Guardians character, not only for this film, but for the trilogy (or, I should say, trilogy plus).”

When asked to be more specific, he added: “It’s gonna be around that. It’s just the length of end credits that are being estimated in this running time,” and stated: “I’m excited about the movie and the runtime.”

Finally, when quizzed about his use of the phrase “trilogy plus” Gunn said that wasn’t in reference to more potential movies. Rather he was writing about the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

How long were the previous GOTG movies?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 is 2 hours and 1 minute long. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is 2 hours and 16 minutes. So if the new movie does clock in at exactly 2 hours and 29 minutes, it’s a full 13 minutes longer than any of its predecessors.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits screens worldwide on May 5, 2023, while you can read more of our GOTG coverage here.