The Batman 2 release date announced with DC reboot plans

The Batman 2, marking the return of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, has just got an official release date.

The Batman launched Pattinson’s hero into the world and pitted him against The Riddler (Paul Dano) and his legion of incels in a waterlogged Gotham City, all while The Penguin (Colin Farrell) rose to power as Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) fell.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie was a certifiable success: it garnered critical acclaim and grossed more than $700 million worldwide.

Following Batgirl’s cancelation, there had been some concern over the future of Pattinson’s Batman, but he’s in safe hands with James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The Batman Part II will be released in cinemas on October 3, 2025.

No official plot details have been shared, but we know the sequel will remain a “standalone property” under Gunn and Safran’s rebooted DC Studios. It’ll fall under the “Elseworlds” category alongside Joker: Folie à Deux, and anything else outside the main canon.

Here’s the important bit: Pattinson’s Batman will remain untouched, but the DC universe will have its own Batman, set to be introduced in The Brave and the Bold. This will also introduce Damian Wayne as Robin, but no casting has been announced.

As per Variety, Safran said: “DC Studios is unprecedented. It is a standalone production entity and studio. It is the first time ever that everything DC-related — film, television, live-action, animation, gaming — is all centralized under one creative vision, that of James and myself.”

You can find out more about Gunn and Safran’s new DC slate here, and read more about The Batman 2 here.

