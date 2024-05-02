The Fall Guy soundtrack: All artists and songs

The Fall Guy hits screens worldwide this week, so these are details of the soundtrack, including all songs in the action-comedy movie, plus the artists who sing them.

The Fall Guy was a hit TV series about a stuntman called Cole Seavers, who moonlights as a bounty hunter. Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors played the Fall Guy in question, while he also sang the show’s catchy theme song.

Ryan Gosling is Colt Seavers in the new movie, who becomes embroiled in a murder plot while shooting a film in Australia. And it’s a story that’s powered by some truly rocking tunes.

What songs are on The Fall Guy soundtrack?

The Fall Guy features songs by the likes of Kiss, AC/DC, The Darkness, and Taylor Swift, as well as a couple of karaoke covers, and a new version of that TV theme.

Here’s details of those tunes, as well as the artists who performs them where available:

‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ by Kiss

‘I was Made For Lovin’ You’ by Yungblud

‘Thunderclap’ by AC/DC

‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift (Taylor’s version)

‘All I Do is Win’ by DJ Khaled

‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness

‘Unknown Stuntman’ by Blake Shelton

‘Against All Odds’ – Karaoke version

‘Genie in a Bottle’ – Karaoke version

Dominic Lewis – whose previous credits include The King’s Man and Bullet Train – composed the film’s score.

You can read our review of The Fall Guy here, where we wrote that it “delivers fun unspeakably well, melding viewers into a continuous behind-the-scenes shot that they’ll never want to leave. It occasionally falls down its own danger-made holes, but can always be counted on to recover.”

The Fall Guy is in cinemas now. You can find more new movies to watch this month here, or read our list of the best films of 2024 so far.