TV & Movies

The Fall Guy soundtrack: All artists and songs

Chris Tilly
Ryan Gosling leaning against a wall in The Fall Guy.Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy hits screens worldwide this week, so these are details of the soundtrack, including all songs in the action-comedy movie, plus the artists who sing them.

The Fall Guy was a hit TV series about a stuntman called Cole Seavers, who moonlights as a bounty hunter. Six Million Dollar Man Lee Majors played the Fall Guy in question, while he also sang the show’s catchy theme song.

Ryan Gosling is Colt Seavers in the new movie, who becomes embroiled in a murder plot while shooting a film in Australia. And it’s a story that’s powered by some truly rocking tunes.

What songs are on The Fall Guy soundtrack?

The Fall Guy features songs by the likes of Kiss, AC/DC, The Darkness, and Taylor Swift, as well as a couple of karaoke covers, and a new version of that TV theme.

Here’s details of those tunes, as well as the artists who performs them where available:

  • ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ by Kiss
  • ‘I was Made For Lovin’ You’ by Yungblud
  • ‘Thunderclap’ by AC/DC
  • ‘All Too Well’ by Taylor Swift (Taylor’s version)
  • ‘All I Do is Win’ by DJ Khaled
  • ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness
  • ‘Unknown Stuntman’ by Blake Shelton
  • ‘Against All Odds’ – Karaoke version
  • ‘Genie in a Bottle’ – Karaoke version

Dominic Lewis – whose previous credits include The King’s Man and Bullet Train – composed the film’s score.

You can read our review of The Fall Guy here, where we wrote that it “delivers fun unspeakably well, melding viewers into a continuous behind-the-scenes shot that they’ll never want to leave. It occasionally falls down its own danger-made holes, but can always be counted on to recover.”

The Fall Guy is in cinemas now. You can find more new movies to watch this month here, or read our list of the best films of 2024 so far.

About The Author

Chris Tilly

Chris Tilly is the TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He has a BA in English Literature, an MA in Newspaper Journalism, and over the last 20 years, he's worked for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Up house, Khaby Lame, and X-Men '97's X-Mansion
TV & Movies
Airbnb announces new Icons category featuring Khaby Lame, Disney’s Up, X-Men & more
Christopher Baggett
Art and Tashi in Challengers knee injury scene.
TV & Movies
Challengers reveals truth behind Zendaya’s horrifying knee-tear scene
Gabriela Silva
The cast of Stranger Things
TV & Movies
Stranger Things leak reveals when Season 5 takes place
Kayla Harrington
Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears Episode 16/
K-Drama
Queen of Tears fans connect Hae-in’s cancer visions to finale
Gabriela Silva

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.