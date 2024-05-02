TV & Movies

Dan Schneider sues Quiet on Set producers for defamation, claims doco was a “hit job”

Eleni Thomas
Dan Schneider Nickelodeon still imageYouTube: Danwrap

Dan Schneider, the creator of multiple popular Nickelodeon shows, has filed to sue the producers of the new documentary Quiet on Set following accusations that he was complicit in the abuse that multiple young stars on his shows experienced.

On March 27, 2024, the documentary Quiet on Set took the world by storm. The new series dove into the TV empire created by Dan Schneider. 

Previous child stars Drake Bell and other Nickelodeon leads featured throughout the documentary and detailed their negative experiences working with the famous showrunner. 

Now over a month since the documentary first dropped, Schneider intends to sue the Quiet on Set producers for defamation. As first reported by Variety, a lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court this past week. 

Within the lawsuit, Schneider describes Quiet on Set as a “hit job” and claims he “had no knowledge of” the sexual abuse and misconduct that allegedly occurred on his Nickelodeon shows.

Furthermore, the filing also states that Schneider “was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered, and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself.”

“For the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views—or put differently, money—Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that.” 

Quiet on Set focuses primarily on exposing allegations surrounding workplace bullying, sexism, and racism that was supposedly encouraged and facilitated by Schnieder throughout his tenure on hit television programs such as iCarly, Victorious, Sam and Kat just to name a few.

In the third episode of the docuseries, Drake & Josh star Drake Bell publicly shared his story of the alleged abuse he experienced, recounting his struggles for the first time. The actor revealed how he was abused by his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Nickelodeon child actor in 2004. At the time, the minor was referred to as John Doe in court documents.

Former production assistant Jason Handy was also discussed in the documentary. Handy served six years in prison and is a registered and convicted sex offender.

