Challengers reveals truth behind Zendaya’s horrifying knee-tear scene

Challengers taken the world by storm thanks to its steamy and riveting storyline, but no one can forget Tashi’s cringe-worthy knee scene – and it’s been revealed how it was made to look so real.

Zendaya’s Challengers is all about rising tennis star Tashi Duncan as it follows her career and whirlwind romance with best friends Art and Patrick. However, the one moment that takes center stage is the cataclysmic injury that ruins her career — a horrible knee tear.

When watching the movie, the scene is just as horrible and chilling as one can imagine. Maybe even worse. Even none athletes cringe and gasp at the sound and look of Tashi’s knee twisting. Many have wondered how the injury could seem so real and a post on X/Twitter has revealed how the crew made it happen.

The post said, “What is that,” with a photo on set with a prosthetic version of Zendaya’s lower half. The photo was originally posted on TiKTok by bysssarah, who worked behind the scenes for Challengers.

The prosthetic was likely used to mimic the same movements of the career-ending injury without harming Zendaya in the process. The special effects team outdid themselves by creating such a realistic moment that everyone can’t stop talking about.

“The knee tear injury is so well done to the point that at every screening I have watched Challengers you can feel people flinch even later on in the movie when there are shots of both Art and Patrick’s knees during the challenger match,” one fan tweeted.

Another chimed in, “I’ve dislocated my knee twice before and that scene had me grabbing my knee and groaning in secondhand pain. Like I felt that so bad.”

The movie definitely served up a lot more than just memorable romance scenes and that’s all thanks to the special effects team.

Challengers is now in theaters and, if you want to know more about the movie, you can find out if t’s based on a true story. You can also read all about the Challengers age rating, or take a look at the Challengers soundtrack.