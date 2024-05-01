TV & Movies

Challengers reveals truth behind Zendaya’s horrifying knee-tear scene

Gabriela Silva
Art and Tashi in Challengers knee injury scene.Warner Bros.

Challengers taken the world by storm thanks to its steamy and riveting storyline, but no one can forget Tashi’s cringe-worthy knee scene – and it’s been revealed how it was made to look so real.

Zendaya’s Challengers is all about rising tennis star Tashi Duncan as it follows her career and whirlwind romance with best friends Art and Patrick. However, the one moment that takes center stage is the cataclysmic injury that ruins her career — a horrible knee tear.

When watching the movie, the scene is just as horrible and chilling as one can imagine. Maybe even worse. Even none athletes cringe and gasp at the sound and look of Tashi’s knee twisting. Many have wondered how the injury could seem so real and a post on X/Twitter has revealed how the crew made it happen.

The post said, “What is that,” with a photo on set with a prosthetic version of Zendaya’s lower half. The photo was originally posted on TiKTok by bysssarah, who worked behind the scenes for Challengers.

The prosthetic was likely used to mimic the same movements of the career-ending injury without harming Zendaya in the process. The special effects team outdid themselves by creating such a realistic moment that everyone can’t stop talking about.

“The knee tear injury is so well done to the point that at every screening I have watched Challengers you can feel people flinch even later on in the movie when there are shots of both Art and Patrick’s knees during the challenger match,” one fan tweeted.

Another chimed in, “I’ve dislocated my knee twice before and that scene had me grabbing my knee and groaning in secondhand pain. Like I felt that so bad.”

The movie definitely served up a lot more than just memorable romance scenes and that’s all thanks to the special effects team.

Challengers is now in theaters and, if you want to know more about the movie, you can find out if  t’s based on a true story. You can also read all about the Challengers age rating, or take a look at the Challengers soundtrack.

About The Author

Gabriela Silva

Gabriela is a Senior TV and Movies Writer for Dexerto covering Netflix, Disney+, K-Dramas and everything in between. She has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Fordham, and was previously a TV Writer for Showbiz Cheatsheet and List Witer for Screenrant. You can contact Gabriela at gabriela.silva@dexerto.com

keep reading
The cast of Stranger Things
TV & Movies
Stranger Things leak reveals when Season 5 takes place
Kayla Harrington
Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears Episode 16/
K-Drama
Queen of Tears fans connect Hae-in’s cancer visions to finale
Gabriela Silva
The "look at the flowers, Lizzie" moment in The Walking Dead and Brighton Sharbino in Bitch
TV & Movies
‘Look at the Flowers’ movie explained: Bitch, TWD & more
Cameron Frew
The Ultimate Gift movie poster with main characters.
TV & Movies
How to watch The Ultimate Gift — is it streaming?
Gabriela Silva

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.