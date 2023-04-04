James Gunn considering Guardians of the Galaxy cast for DC Universe

James Gunn has expressed his hopes to work with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast again in his rebooted DC Universe.

The director is currently wrapped up with the forthcoming release of the anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final chapter of the beloved Marvel trilogy and the next movie in the MCU’s Phase Five.

But that doesn’t mean he’ll soon be ready to put his feet up for a bit – far from it. At the tail-end of last year, Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new big bosses of the DC Universe, which was later confirmed to be a full reboot of the franchise.

Though the new co-CEO of the DCU has promised this new universe won’t be “Marvel 2.0”, we could be seeing some familiar faces in his forthcoming DC slate.

Guardians of the Galaxy cast could join new DC Universe

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director and writer joined Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, actor Chris Pratt and Nebula actress Karen Gillan to discuss the final chapter for their ragtag cosmic crew.

Though it’s a bittersweet finale for the cast, Gunn made it clear to Rolling Stone that he “hopes to work with as many of them as possible in new roles at DC.”

Alongside Pratt and Gillan, you’ve got Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with each and every star bringing their own unique touch to the table.

Though the news is very much in the Baby Groot stages, both Pratt and Gillian said they are totally game, as are the fans – there’s already been talks of the Star-Lord actor being an ideal choice for DC’s superhero Booster Gold.

“If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it,” Pratt told Rolling Stone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits screens worldwide on May 5, 2023. You can read more of our GOTG coverage here, and check out our other superhero hubs below:

