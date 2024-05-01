Airbnb announces new Icons category featuring Khaby Lame, Disney’s Up, X-Men & more

Airbnb has revealed its new Icons category, offering unique experiences like gaming with Khaby Lame or training in the X-Men’s Danger Room.

Airbnb announced today it would expand its offerings with Icons, a new category focused on “extraordinary experiences from the world’s greatest icons.”

Icons is the natural evolution of Airbnb’s previous experience-focused bookings, like last year’s Barbie’s Dreamhouse stay. Now, that focus is being expanded into the Icons category.

Icons offers guests the chance to stay at a unique location featuring some of the biggest names and brands in music, film, television, art, sports, and more. The category launched today with 11 unique experiences, including the house from Disney’s Up (which actually floats) and X-Men ’97‘s X-Mansion (complete with Danger Room training session). It also offers more personality-focused stays like a VIP evening with Kevin Hart or an overnight gaming session with TikTok star Khaby Lame.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

According to Airbnb, most of the icons themselves are free, with stays priced under $100 per guest.

Fans who want to check out these experiences can book them as they become available on Airbnb’s website in the Icons category.

Every Airbnb Icons listing & how to book them

To book an Airbnb Icon experience, check the category to find out if the Icon is live, then request to book. Guests will receive a digital golden ticket for the booking. Airbnb says more than 4,000 tickets will be made available for 2024.

Article continues after ad