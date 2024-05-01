Airbnb announces new Icons category featuring Khaby Lame, Disney’s Up, X-Men & more

Airbnb announces new Icons category featuring Khaby Lame, Disney’s Up, X-Men & moreAirbnb
Airbnb has revealed its new Icons category, offering unique experiences like gaming with Khaby Lame or training in the X-Men’s Danger Room.
Airbnb announced today it would expand its offerings with Icons, a new category focused on “extraordinary experiences from the world’s greatest icons.”
Icons is the natural evolution of Airbnb’s previous experience-focused bookings, like last year’s Barbie’s Dreamhouse stay. Now, that focus is being expanded into the Icons category.
Icons offers guests the chance to stay at a unique location featuring some of the biggest names and brands in music, film, television, art, sports, and more. The category launched today with 11 unique experiences, including the house from Disney’s Up (which actually floats) and X-Men ’97‘s X-Mansion (complete with Danger Room training session). It also offers more personality-focused stays like a VIP evening with Kevin Hart or an overnight gaming session with TikTok star Khaby Lame.
“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination — until now,” said Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”
According to Airbnb, most of the icons themselves are free, with stays priced under $100 per guest.
Fans who want to check out these experiences can book them as they become available on Airbnb’s website in the Icons category.
Every Airbnb Icons listing & how to book them
To book an Airbnb Icon experience, check the category to find out if the Icon is live, then request to book. Guests will receive a digital golden ticket for the booking. Airbnb says more than 4,000 tickets will be made available for 2024.
- Drift off in the Up house – Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes—and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.
- Spend the night in the Ferrari Museum – Immerse yourself in the world of racing with a stay at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. You’ll sleep on a bed crafted from the same leather as Ferrari seats, take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené, and head to Emilia-Romagna’s premier race as a VIP.
- Step into X-Men ‘97 – Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. You’ll discover your mutant abilities and even train in the Danger Room.
- Go VIP with Kevin Hart – Kevin Hart is taking you inside his members-only Coramino Live Lounge for an A-list evening. You’ll join Kevin and his friends in this secret speakeasy, where they’ll treat you to a tequila tasting and live stand-up by the best comedians in the game.
- Wake up in the Musée d’Orsay – Stay in the Paris art museum’s iconic clock room, which has been transformed into a luxurious bedroom by Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris 2024 Games torch and cauldron. From the terrace, you’ll witness the historic Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games along the River Seine.
- Join a living room session with Doja Cat – Fresh off a tour performing on the world’s biggest stages, Doja is hosting you for a much more intimate experience. You’ll enjoy an unforgettable living room performance from the Grammy-winning artist, including her favorite songs and tracks from her latest album.
- Stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house – Prince purchased the Minneapolis, Minnesota home featured in the legendary film Purple Rain, but it’s never been available to the public until now. Explore the home and go crazy for rare and special tracks from Prince’s world in an exclusive studio session.
- Game with Khaby Lame – TikTok sensation Khaby Lame invites you to his hometown of Milan, Italy for an epic, overnight gaming experience. You’ll stay in a one-of-a-kind gaming loft that Khaby designed himself, where you’ll #learnfromkhaby and face off with him in a Fortnite Battle Royale.
- Go on tour with Feid – Join the reggaeton superstar on his FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour for an entire week. You’ll join the crew for rehearsals, ride along on the tour bus, and get backstage access for every show.
- Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor – Janhvi Kapoor is inviting you into the legendary, never-before-seen Kapoor family home in Chennai, India. From learning her Bollywood beauty secrets to tasting her favorite southern Indian dishes, Janhvi will host you personally on this ultimate overnight stay.
- Make core memories with Inside Out 2 – In anticipation of the June 14 release of Disney and Pixar’s new movie Inside Out 2, you’re invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness the emotions in action and help keep things in balance.