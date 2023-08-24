Killer Book Club cast: All actors & characters

Halloween’s coming early, as a new clown horror named Killer Book Club is just around the corner. With the movie set to drop on Netflix, here’s your guide to the cast and characters.

When you think of killer clowns, what comes to mind? Pennywise, perhaps? Or is Terrifier’s Art the Clown more your vibe? Whatever your preference, there’s something about clowns that make for great horror villains.

If you’re a fan of this creepy sub-genre, you might want to check out Killer Book Club, a brand new Spanish-language horror about a group of university students whose dark secret attracts the attention of a mask-wearing stalker. Think I Know What You Did Last Summer combined with It and you’re on the right track.

So, with Killer Book Club arriving on Netflix this week, we’ve broken down the cast of the movie, including the actors and the characters they play.

Killer Book Club cast & characters

Before we get into it, here’s the official synopsis for Killer Book Club: “Eight young university students meet every week in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. After being accomplices in a costume prank that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, the group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret.

“Their stalker threatens to publish on social networks a bloody horror novel based on them. With every chapter published, one of them will die. While they distrust each other, the group will start a fight for survival in the middle of a university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim…. or the killer.”

Rai: Carlos Alcaide

Netflix

Carlos Alcaide plays Rai, one of the book club members who gets caught up in the killer secret. He’s described as a “wild man” – but will this help or hinder the group?

Alcaide’s other acting accolades include The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, The Age of Anger, and Libertad.

Ángela: Veki Velilla

Netflix

Veki Velilla plays Ángela in the Killer Book Club cast. Pitched as “the heroine”, she takes on the lead female role in the movie. Beyond the killer clown drama, she gets caught up in a scandal of her own.

Velilla is best known for her work in TV shows, including Yrreal, Hospital Valle Norte, and Amar Es Para Siempre.

Nando: Iván Pellicer

Netflix

Iván Pellicer plays Nando, “the simp” of the group. Why? Because he’s besotted with his girlfriend, Ángela. But his feelings might just change when Ángela grows suspicious of his motives.

Pellicer has also enjoyed recurring roles in numerous TV shows, including Holy Family, Paraíso, and Fugitiva.

Koldo: Hamza Zaidi

Netflix

Hamza Zaidi plays Koldo, an outgoing influencer who has a lot of followers of his live streams. He’s outgoing, but is he able to maintain his confidence when the group’s secret is threatened?

Zaidi has also starred in El Príncipe, The Ignorance of Blood, The Best Summer of My Life, and Comando Squad: Reset.

Eva: María Cerezuela

Netflix

María Cerezuela takes on the role of Eva in the Killer Book Club cast. Described as “the librarian,” she looks set to be the brains of the group.

Cerezuela has appeared in TV shows such as Desaparecidos and Intimacy, as well as movies like Las Buenas Compañías and Maixabel.

Sarah: Ane Rot

Netflix

Ane Rot plays Sarah, described as “the babe” of the group. We’ve seen this sort of trope in dozens of slashers before, but she may just bust some stereotypes with her role.

Other than Killer Book Club, Rot has starred in Por Los Pelos.

Sebas: Álvaro Mel

Netflix

Álvaro Mel joins the Killer Book Club cast as Sebas, aka “the brat” of the horror-loving students.

Like Pellicer, Mel also starred in Paraíso. He’s also appeared A Different View and La Fortuna.

That’s everything we know about the cast and characters of Killer Book Club, which drops on Netflix on August 25. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

