Terrifier 3: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Art the Clown’s return in Terrifier 3, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. “Who’s laughing now?”

Damien Leone first brought Art the Clown to life in 2008’s The 9th Circle, before giving him the spotlight in 2011’s Terrifier, a short film following a young woman who witnesses one of the villain’s murders.

After appearing in All Hallows’ Eve, Leone adapted Terrifier into a feature-length film in 2016, with the clown stalking three young women on Halloween. It’s trashy in the best ways, features a jaw-dropping upside-down kill, and whet people’s appetites for more.

Enter Terrifier 2, this year’s most shocking horror movie, responsible for fainting and vomiting across cinemas in the US. Of course, now we want to know when Terrifier 3 is coming out, so here’s what we know so far, including any possible release date, cast, and plot details.

Terrifier 3 has yet to receive an official release date – however, according to Art the Clown himself, a third film is definitely in the works.

David Howard Thornton, who plays the frightening clown, spoke about Terrifier 3 on the The Barnshow Podcast, saying they “definitely” wrote the second film with the third film in mind, and writer-director Damien Leone is already writing the script for the threequel.

Speaking to Slash Film at the premiere of Terrifier 2, Leone said: “Right now, I would like to just tell a solid story where it has a nice arc for my heroes, my villains, it’s complete.

“So a three is, I can almost guarantee a part three. After that? We’ll see if there’s anything left and if the fans still are still accepting of this character and this franchise.”

Looking ahead, a release date in 2024 seems most likely for Terrifier 3.

Terrifier 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

While Terrifier 3 is in development, there isn’t a trailer at the time of writing. If you want a taste of what to expect, you can check out the trailers for Terrifier and Terrifier 2 below:

Terrifier 3 cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Terrifier 3 hasn’t been confirmed, but we can bank on two stars: David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown, and Lauren LaVera as Sienna Shaw.

Given both Terrifier movies thus far have followed the clown as he terrorizes his victims – slicing them in half, ripping off their scalps, and generally being extremely creepy – it’s likely we’ll see a fresh batch of actors for the third chapter in addition to the two leads.

Terrifier 3 plot: What is it about?

There aren’t any official plot details for Terrifier 3 at the time of writing, but Leone has teased “a lot more to say with Art, and with Sienna” in the third movie.

Discussing Terrifier 2’s “twisted ending” and how he doesn’t want to do a “disservice” to Art, he told the Nightmare on Film Street podcast: “My biggest fear is doing a disservice to the protagonist that you build up, which happens a lot in these franchises.

“Eventually, the villain overpowers everybody and all these heroes that you’ve been following for like six, seven, eight movies, they wind up petering out, or the actor dies, or the character gets killed off and then it’s just like, well, what was the point of all of that? You can’t really watch it as a whole complete series with a satisfying arc or journey.

“I’m not going to say that I’m not going to fall into that trap. I hope I don’t but right now, in my head, I’d love to just tell a solid story. Way more talented filmmakers- filmmakers with amazing artistic integrity fall into those traps, so I’m not going to say that I’m not going to, but I’m going to try not to.”

We’ll update this article upon further Terrifier 3 announcements.

Terrifier 2 is screening in US cinemas now and will be available in the UK on DVD, Blu-ray, and on-demand on October 24, 2022.