IT prequel “Welcome to Derry” director teases new important character

The popular horror franchise IT is getting a prequel series called Welcome to Derry, and the director recently teased fans with a new important character.

In April 2023, it was revealed that the upcoming series Welcome to Derry will premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2024. Although it may seem like a lifetime away, director Andy Muschietti has since taken to his Instagram to keep fans excited.

He posted a photo from the set of the filming and teased that a new character will make an appearance, and he seems to be related to another major character.

Who is the new character?

HBO Max has yet to reveal any major details about “Welcome to Derry”. However, director Andy Muschietti revealed a first behind-the-scenes image on Instagram on Monday, teasing a new character who is presumably related to Henry Bowers, the sociopathic teen bully from “It.”

The image features a door with the words “Clint Bowers, Chief of Police” etched onto the glass.

Muschietti simply captioned the post: “Welcome to Derry.”

The Bowers gang will be well known to most IT fans, as the first film saw Henry and the other group members terrorize the Losers’ Club. What the other kids don’t know, however, is that Henry also is subject to abuse from his father, Oscar ‘Butch’ Bowers, an officer with the Derry Police Department.

This new photo published by Muschietti suggests that Butch’s dad might also have been an officer for the local police department. Maybe we’ll even get to see a young Butch?

Fans filled the comments with red balloons as they expressed their excitement for the upcoming series.

One person wrote: “We’re all pumped for this” along with a row of red balloon emojis.

Another said: “Yesssssssss!!!!!!”