Heartstopper Season 3: Everything we know so far

As fans enjoy the latest from Charlie and Nick in the second chapter of Heartstopper, some are already looking ahead to Season 3 – so, here’s everything we know so far, including its potential release date, cast, plot, and more.

Though Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman’s webcomics of the same name, is intended for teenage audiences, the Netflix series has garnered a strong following from adults too thanks to its nostalgic exploration of coming-of-age and young love, candid portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships and issues, and engaging storytelling and characters.

Though it might not have as strong viewership figures compared to the streaming giant’s other big hits, Heartstopper continues to maintain a strong following, not to mention some of the most positive reviews going – Seasons 1 and 2 have earned 96% and 98% Rotten Tomatoes audience scores, respectively.

But the question remains: will Heartstopper be back for Season 3? Here’s everything we know so far. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Heartstopper Season 2!

Will there be a Heartstopper Season 3?

Yes! Netflix previously renewed Heartstopper for Seasons 2 and 3.

Although the streamer has left fans scratching their heads recently with the cancellation of fan fave shows such as Warrior Nun (which was later reversed) and Lockwood & Co., the same can’t be said for Heartstopper.

In May 2022, Netflix’s Tudum announced the good news, writing: “We’re about to make your heart stop with some queer joy because Heartstopper creator and writer Alice Oseman has a special announcement: ‘We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can’t wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!’”

Is there a Heartstopper Season 3 release date?

As of August 2023, there is no release date for Heartstopper Season 3.

Season 1 of Heartstopper dropped in April 2022, and fans didn’t have to wait long for the second chapter, which arrived in August 2023. If it follows this pattern, we might get to see Season 3 in late 2024.

It’s unclear whether the creation of the show will be impacted by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes, which has halted the production of numerous series and movies in Hollywood.

However, certain UK productions have been permitted to continue, including House of the Dragon Season 2 due to its primarily British cast being under contracts governed by the local union.

And since it’s a similar case with Heartstopper, it may not be affected by the strikes. Plus, Oseman’s already been working on the script, telling Entertainment Weekly this month: “I’ve started writing it right now. It’s very much underway.

“We did not expect to get a Season 3 renewal at the same time as Season 2 because that’s quite rare, to be honest. What that did do is it gave us more time to think about what’s gonna happen in Season 3.”

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated upon any release date announcements.

Heartstopper Season 3 cast: Who will be in it?

We can expect all of our favorite cast and characters to return for Heartstopper Season 3, including:

Joe Locke as Charlie

Kit Connor as Nick

Yasmin Finney as Elle

William Gao as Tao

Corinna Brown as Tara

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy

Tobie Donovan as Isaac

Rhea Norwood as Imogen

Olivia Colman as Sarah

Jenny Walser as Tori

Leila Khan as Sahar

One character we won’t be seeing more of, however, is Ben, portrayed by Sebastian Croft. The reason being that Ben doesn’t appear beyond Volume One of the books, but Oseman decided to include him in Season 2 as she felt his presence to be important to the story.

Speaking to Tudum, she explained: “As Season 2 begins to unpack the trauma that Charlie carries with him due to his toxic relationship with Ben and the bullying he has faced in the past, I felt Ben’s presence was necessary to properly address those topics.”

Netflix Sebastian Croft as Ben in Heartstopper

Oseman added: “We were in constant debate about finding the line between Ben being unrealistically demonic and too sympathetic. I feel we found that line and I am so proud and honored that Sebastian has been a part of Heartstopper. I know that he’ll go on to do incredible things, and I will be cheering from the sidelines all the way.”

We’ll keep this space updated when any new casting details roll in.

Heartstopper Season 3 plot: What will it be about?

Although there are no official plot details for Season 3, since the second season was based on Volume 3 of the Heartstopper graphic novel series, we can expect the third to follow the events of Volume 4.

This picks up from where we left off, with Charlie wanting to tell Nick those three important words: “I love you.” While Nick feels the same, he’s got a lot on his plate after coming out to his dad, and his concerns over Charlie’s eating disorder, which will no doubt continue to play out in Season 3.

We can also expect the continuation of their friendship group’s arcs, including Tara and Darcy’s relationship, Isaac’s asexuality journey, Elle and Tao’s long distance relationship, and Imogen’s potential feelings for Sahar.

Netflix Will Tao and Elle go the distance?

Of course, Oseman has had the freedom to deviate from the books while still staying true to the source material, and so there will likely be some new plot details and character developments in Season 3.

“I’m always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show, but honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want,” she told Entertainment weekly.

“Now that we’ve got Seasons 1 and 2, we’ve had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen. There’s so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in Season 3.

“I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it’s quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show.”

Is there a Heartstopper Season 3 trailer?

No, since Heartstopper Season 3 is in early development, there is no trailer at the time of writing. In the meantime, you can check out a delightful video of the Heartstopper cast answering fan questions below:

And you can check out the Season 2 trailer below:

We’ll drop the Heartstopper Season 3 trailer in this space when it becomes available.

