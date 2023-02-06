I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel: Everything we know

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel to the 90s cult classic I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The 1990s were known for tie-dye, Tamagachis, and the advent of the internet, but they were also famous for one other thing: slasher movies.

Led by Scream, the decade featured new entries into classic slasher franchises like Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Child’s Play, as well as new stories like Urban Legend and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Following the success of a Scream reboot and an upcoming new entry, another of these 90s franchises is set to get a new entry. Here is everything we know so far about the recently-announced sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Article continues after ad

Will there be an I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel?

On February 6, 2023, Deadline confirmed that Sony is beginning the process to bring a new entry in the I Know What You Did Last Summer, series. Reportedly, this decision was spurred by the recent success of Scream 5 and the upcoming Scream 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who directed Netflix’s Do Revenge, has been tapped to direct the newest installment. She and writer Leah McKendrick pitched the idea for a revival of the series to Sony in 2022.

The original movie followed a group of four teenagers after they accidentally killed a fisherman in an automobile accident. The group reunites one year after the accident and is terrorized by a mysterious killer with a hook for a hand.

Article continues after ad

Who is cast in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel?

No official casting announcements have been made for the movie. However, Deadline reports that original final girl Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are both in talks with Sony to reprise their roles from the original films.

We will update this space as more information becomes available.