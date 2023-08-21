Abbi Jacobson calls “bullsh*t” on A League of Their Own’s second cancellation

Abbi Jacobson, the star and co-creator of A League of Their Own, has blasted the decision to cancel the Amazon Prime series for a second time.

One of the biggest highlights for TV in 2022 was Amazon Prime Video’s reboot of the 1992 cult classic A League of Their Own.

The movie followed an all women’s baseball team during World War II as they rose the ranks to become a legitimate team in the eyes of the men who doubted their journey.

Prime Video’s show delved deeper into the team’s dynamic and the queer undertones the original film didn’t get into. However, though the show’s first season was a smash hit, it’s second season has been completely canceled – and one of the show’s stars isn’t too happy with the decision.

Abbi Jacobson slams Amazon for canceling A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own was originally canceled almost a year after its season debuted. However, Amazon then renewed the show for a “four-episode limited series,” halving the number of episodes that were produced in Season 1.

But then, TVLine reported that Amazon had officially scrapped the show’s second and final season, citing the cancellation was due to production delays caused by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

However, the show’s co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson hit back against these claims in an Instagram post in which she wrote: “To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

She went on to add: “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching.”

In an era where LGBTQ+ representation is not really seen in media, it’s incredibly sad to see yet another queer-led show being axed by a big studio.

