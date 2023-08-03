The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Everything we know

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is streaming in its entirety on Netflix now, so here’s what we know about Season 3, including any renewal and release date updates and more.

Michael Connelly’s car-cruising attorney was first brought to life onscreen by Matthew McConaughey in a 2011 movie, before Manuel Garcia-Rulfo took the wheel for a Netflix series.

The show describes him as “an iconoclastic idealist” who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

The patience of the fans was rewarded today when Part 2 of the second season dropped, but they’ll inevitably wonder: will there be a Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, and when will it come out? Here’s what we know.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 doesn’t have a release date because it hasn’t been renewed for a third season… yet.

Netflix has canceled several shows already this year: Warrior Nun (which has since been rescued), Inside Job, Dead End: Paranormal Park, and 1899, to name a few. They had passionate fanbases, but here’s the problem: they weren’t sensations on the scale of Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger Things.

So, The Lincoln Lawyer needs to perform on the top 10 chart; not just nab itself a spot, but ideally hold a position in the top three for several weeks.

Here’s the good news: with its first and second season, it’s managed that easily, so we’d expect to see it renewed and hit Netflix in 2024.

We’ll update this space upon any further updates.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 cast: Who would be in it?

We’d expect The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 cast to include:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey

Becki Newton as Lorna

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Neve Campbell as Maggie

Krista Warner as Hayley

Elliott Gould as David Siegel

Garcia-Rulfo is unlikely to depart the role any time soon. While it’s opened more doors for him, he’s fallen in love with the character. “Every project brings you more, especially these TV series. I think it gets you more parts or you can get pickier about things you want to do as an actor, but personally, it doesn’t do anything honestly,” he told Parade.

“I go to my ranch where everybody knows me from when I was a kid. Nobody knows that I’m an actor because there’s no Netflix there. So, for me, I don’t get into my head. It came when I was mature enough. I think if it would have come earlier in my life – you’re younger and you’re starting and all that – I think it would have got into my head. Now, I’m just grateful.”

We’ll update this space with any casting announcements.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 plot: What would it be about?

There aren’t any official plot details for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, but it depends on which of Michael Connelly’s books the show will adapt next.

Given the first two seasons adapted The Brass Verdict and The Fifth Witness, there are four novels left: The Reversal, The Gods Of Guilt, The Law Of Innocence, and Resurrection Wall.

Fans are particularly keen to see The Reversal make it to live-action, given it sees Mickey teaming up with his half-brother: Harry Bosch – yes, really. He’s got his own Prime Video show, so a crossover is near-impossible, but we can dream.

Here’s the synopsis for that book: “When Mickey Haller is invited by the Los Angeles County District Attorney to prosecute a case for him, he knows something strange is going on. Mickey’s a defence lawyer, one of the best in the business, and to switch sides like this would be akin to asking a fox to guard the hen-house.

“But the high-profile case of Jason Jessup, a convicted child-killer who spent almost 25 years on death row before DNA evidence freed him, is an intriguing one… eager for the publicity and drawn to the challenge, Mickey takes the case, with Detective Harry Bosch on board as his lead investigator. But as a new trial date is set, it starts to look like he’s been set up. Mickey and Harry are going to have to dig deep into the past and find the truth about what really happened to the victim all those years ago.”

That’s everything we know about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. You can check out our breakdown of the second season’s cast here and our other Netflix hubs below:

