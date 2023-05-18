How to watch Ted 2 – Is it streaming on Netflix?

Ted 2, the continuation of the Seth MacFarlane teddy bear comedy franchise, has been out for a while, but where can you watch it?

Ted 2, the hilarious sequel to the first Ted, stars Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Seth MacFarlane as the voice of the foul-mouthed living teddy bear.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Ted, a living teddy bear, decides to have a baby with his human wife, Tami-Lynn. However, their plan hits a roadblock when the court declares Ted to be property and not a person.”

While not as big a hit as the first Ted film, Ted 2 still has a large audience, with many possibly wondering where they can watch it, and if it’s available to steam on platforms such as Netflix. Well, read on, and we’ll explain what the situation is.

Is Ted 2 streaming on Netflix?

No, Ted 2 is not available for streaming on Netflix, or anywhere for that matter.

The movie is available to buy and rent however, through platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

There’s currently no official reason why the movie isn’t avaiable for streaming – especially condiering that the first one is – but that may be due to a lack of critical acclaim, with the film only having a 44% Critic Score and 50% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Ted 2 ever come to streaming?

Right now, there is no set date for when Ted 2 could join a streaming platform.

However, considering that the very first Ted film is available to watch on Netflix, and that a third Ted film is now on the way, things could change for the sequel. But only time will tell.

For now, check out the best moments from Ted 2 below, to see what you’re potentially missing out on:

