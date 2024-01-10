How to watch Ted the Series – Is it streaming?

Seth MacFarlane’s Ted the Series is about to drop soon, so where can you watch it, and how many episodes will there be?

While Seth MacFarlane may be best known for Family Guy, the Ted franchise has also been considered a major hit for him, and now he’s bringing out a new instalment: a TV show.

Ted first dropped back in 2012, and followed this synopsis: “When John Bennett was a little boy, he made a wish that Ted, his beloved teddy bear, would come alive. Thirty years later, foul-mouthed Ted is still John’s constant companion.” This new Ted 2024 Peacock series continues this concept, but focuses on Ted and John’s teenage years in the 1990s, along with the lives of their family.

But with the release date growing ever closer, where can you watch this series, how many episodes are there, and how long are said episodes? Read on, and we’ll explain all.

Ted the Series release schedule – How many episodes are there?

There will be 8 episodes of Ted the Series Season 1, all of which will be available on the streaming service Peacock as of Thursday, January 11.

As for what time the episodes will drop depending on your time zone, it seems that Ted will be following Peacock’s usual time, that being:

5am ET

2am PT

7am Brazil

10am UK

11am Central European Time

3:30pm India

9pm Australia

The episodes tend to vary in length, with most of them ranging between just under 40 minutes to just over 50 minutes.

The series follows this synopsis: “Rude teddy bear Ted lives with 16-year-old John and his family in Massachusetts; although Ted may not be the best influence on John, he is a loyal buddy who is always there for his best friend.”

Since the series is set in a different time period from the movies, being a prequel and all, we have a whole new cast, including the likes of Max Burkholder, Scott Grimes, Alanna Ubach, and Giorgia Whigham. Though of course, MacFarlane will be reposing his role as the voice of Ted.

Check out the Season 1 trailer below:

