Ted the Series: Will there be a Season 2?

Ted the Series is yet to premiere on Peacock, but is a Season 2 already in the works? Here’s everything we know.

From the creators of Family Guy, comes a new addition to the Ted franchise. This time it is in the form of a prequel series, which will help set up the two raunchy comedies.

This new 2024 Peacock series, which is set in the 90s follows this synopsis: “Rude teddy bear Ted lives with 16-year-old John and his family in Massachusetts; although Ted may not be the best influence on John, he is a loyal buddy who is always there for his best friend.”

Season 1 is set to premiere in full on the streaming platform Peacock next week, but will there also be a Season 2 on the way?

Will there be a Ted Season 2?

As of writing, no second season of Ted has been confirmed. However, the stars of the series are hoping for one, and plot ideas have even been discussed.

Speaking to Dexerto about the series, stars Max Burkholder and Giorgia Whigham – who play a young John Bennett and Cousin Blaire respectively – shared their excitement at the prospect of a Season 2 of Ted.

For Burkholder, “Obviously that’d be sick. The first season, what I’ve seen of it is hilarious and it was so fun to shoot. If [Season 2] ended up happening, I’d be, you know, flying out to L.A. in a second.”

Whigham echoed these sentiments, stating, “Yeah, you get to work with some of your favorite people every day, and just go have fun, and talk to a fake teddy bear and laugh. So, yeah, I think [a second season] would be amazing.”

What will happen in Ted the Series Season 2?

If a second season of Ted is to be confirmed, there are a number of things we can speculate about.

For example, we could probably expect Season 2 to return in a year or so, as comedy shows tend to release new seasons annually. It’s also likely that the main cast of Season 1 would return, which includes:

Seth MacFarlane as Ted

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Cousin Blaire

As for the plot, no doubt it would continue the gag of a magical teddy bear going to high school and getting stoned with his best friend John, along with other family shenanigans common to sitcoms.

As Max Burkholder and Giorgia Whigham continued to Dexerto, they have their own ideas of how their storylines could go. For Whigham, “I think what I would want to see would be just a little bit more of Blaire’s personal life. You know, just how she continues to try and educate her family.”

Burkholder had an even clearer picture: “I’ve said this before. John’s got to get laid. Like it’s time.”

Ted the Series is now available to stream in full on Peacock, and you can check out how to watch the Ted movies here.