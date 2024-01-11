Ted the Series: Does Mark Wahlberg appear?

Ted the Series marks the return of Seth MacFarlane, but does Mark Wahlberg also make a re-appearance in the show?

Seth MacFarlane, the man – and the voice – behind Family Guy, is back not as a Griffin, but as Ted, the magic teddy bear turned alcoholic bum, in a new Ted prequel show.

This 2024 Peacock series follows this synopsis: “Rude teddy bear Ted lives with 16-year-old John and his family in Massachusetts; although Ted may not be the best influence on John, he is a loyal buddy who is always there for his best friend.”

Article continues after ad

The first Ted film premiered back in 2012, with Seth MacFarlane voicing the titular character, along with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. While this new series will not be featuring all of the characters from the movies, John Bennett, Wahlberg’s old character, is a lead in the show. So does this mean that Wahlberg will appear in Ted the Series?

Article continues after ad

Does Mark Wahlberg make a cameo in Ted the series?

No, Mark Wahlberg does not appear as John Bennett in Ted the series. He also does not make a cameo as any other character.

Article continues after ad

This might be disappointing to Ted fans, but considering this is a prequel series, with John being only 16 years old, it makes sense to not have Wahlberg reprise his role. Instead, the part of John Bennett is played by Max Burkholder, perhaps best known for his performance in the first Purge movie.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While Wahlberg is seemingly yet to publicly comment on the Ted series, Dexerto was actually able to speak with Burkholder about how he approached the role, and how big of an impact Wahlberg was on his performance. Here’s what the actor had to say:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I definitely watched the movies over and over again, just to kind of let it wash over me, just sort of like, ingrain itself softly. But what I wanted to make sure of was that I wasn’t doing a Mark Wahlberg impression. I wanted to make sure that I was playing John Bennett, 16 year old who wished his teddy bear alive.

“And, you know, I was helped out a lot by the material. Obviously, they do a great job of like, “This is a stupid 16 year old boy with a teddy bear best friend, go!” which was really great. There were challenging parts, particularly the accent. But other than that, I tried to just really kind of make it my own, for sure.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ted the Series is now available to stream in full on Peacock. You can check out how to watch Wahlberg in the Ted movies here, and read more of our coverage of the show below: