Here’s how to watch all the Spider-Man movies in order, including the original trilogy, MCU films, Spider-Verse entries, and more.

It’s a great time to be a Spider-Man fan, with Peter Parker enjoying his third live-action celluloid iteration, popping up in MCU spin-offs, and appearing in an animated trilogy. If that weren’t enough, the live-action Spideys all recently shared the screen, with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland swapping quips and war stories in No Way Home.

We’re therefore looking back and taking stock, meaning the following is a list of all the Spider-Man movies in order since then. This doesn’t include the TV flicks from the 1970s, nor his cameos and appearances in wider MCU movies. And we certainly aren’t going anywhere near whatever was happening at the end of Venom: Let There be Carnage.

YouTube: IGN / Marvel The Spider-Men combined for box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How many Spider-Man movies are there?

There have been a total of nine solo Spider-Man movies, with three more currently in development.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The first trilogy starred Tobey Maguire, and kicked off with Spider-Man in 2002, followed by sequel Spider-Man 2 in 2004, and finally Spider-Man 3 in 2007. There was due to be a fourth movie in this iteration, but script and scheduling issues meant it was canceled.

Andrew Garfield then took over wall-crawling duties, playing Peter Parker in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. A third film was planned for this version too, but fell apart when Spidey joined the MCU.

Having debuted in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland got his own trilogy via Spider-Man Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He’s expected to return in Spider-Man 4 – which you can read more about here.

But while this live-action trilogy was unfolding, Marvel and Sony also put out an animated movie in 2018, called Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And that story is still being told, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hitting cinemas in 2023, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse out in 2024.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies

We’re kicking off with the three Tobey Maguire movies…

Spider-Man (2002)

Sony Pictures Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.

The first Spider-Man starred Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, the orphan who is bitten by a genetically-engineered spider and develops spider speed, strength, and agility, as well as the ability to scale walls and shoot webs. Wracked with guilt over the death of his beloved uncle – which he could have prevented – Peter makes it his mission to protect the people of New York.

Peter soon has his work cut out as wealthy industrialist Norman Osborn (Willem Defoe) – father of his best friend Harry (James Franco) – has been experimenting on himself with a special serum. Unfortunately, said serum has also driven Norman mad, and turned him into the villainous Green Goblin. What follows is some seriously spectacular action, overseen by horror helmer extraordinaire Sam Raimi.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man v Doc Ock in Spidey 2.

Raimi brought his love of horror to the forefront in Spider-Man 2, channeling “mad professor” movies through the story of nuclear scientist Otto Octavius. Played by Alfred Molina, Otto starts out a good man who mentors Peter. But following the death of his wife – and the fusing of tentacles to his spine – Otto Octavius becomes Doctor Octopus, a super-villain hell-bent on recreating his experiment, no matter what the cost.

As for Pete, he’s struggling with the great responsibility that comes with all that power. Falling out with girlfriend Mary-Jane (Kirsten Dunst) – as well as Harry – Parker gives up on his superhero duties. But when Doc Ock kidnaps MJ, he again dons his Spidey suit, setting up a climactic showdown that’s action-packed, and ultimately quite tragic.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Sony Pictures The black suit – and later, Venom – made its debut in Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 finds Peter back with Mary-Jane, but fighting multiple foes. Harry has taken on the Green Goblin moniker, and wants revenge for his father’s death, which he blames on Spidey. Then there’s Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church) – the man who killed Pete’s uncle – who falls into a particle accelerator and emerges as the shape-shifting Sandman.

If that weren’t enough, an evil alien symbiote called Venom bonds with Peter, possessing him and – in the movie’s most infamous scene – making him dance. When he finally rids himself of the creature, Venom merges with Eddie Brock (Topher Grace) a photographer determined to expose Spider-Man. All of which made for a convoluted story that marked the end of Maguire’s tenure. For now.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies

We’re continuing with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man pair…

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Sony Pictures Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man.

For the next pair of film, Marc Webb took on directing duties, while Andrew Garfield assumed the mantle of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The character again gets bitten by a spider that gives him powers, though this time around he builds the web-shooters himself. And rather than Mary-Jane, Peter’s love interest is now Gwen Stacey, played by Emma Stone.

As for the villain, Rhys Ifans is Dr. Curt Connors, a scientist and friend of Pete’s father. Connors creates a serum designed to regenerate limbs, though it also has the pesky side effect of turning him into a giant Lizard who wants to turn all humans into reptiles. And so a battle between spider and lizard ensues.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Sony Pictures Jamie Foxx about to become the villainous Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Having failed to learn from the mistakes of Spider-Man 3, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is filled with foes for Peter. So the film features Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro. Dane DeHaan as Harry Osborne/Green Goblin. And Paul Giamatti as Alexsei Sytsevitch/Rhino. All of which means Garfield’s second outing lacks focus.

But it does feature maybe the most dramatic moment in all of Spider-Man, with Peter unable to save Gwen’s life, and watching his love fall to her death. A loss that briefly ends this Spidey’s career. Though he returns in the final scene to battle Rhino, the ending setting up a Sinister Six movie that never happened.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies

We conclude the live-action portion of our list with Tom Holland’s trilogy…

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Disney/Marvel Spidey gets help from Iron Man in Homecoming.

New home, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. New Spidey, thanks to Captain America: Civil War. New actor in the shape of Tom Holland. And new director, with Jon Watts pulling the slings. This is the youngest Peter Parker audiences had seen, though there’s no lengthy origin story in this outing, with Peter an established superhero when proceedings commence.

Nemesis comes in the shape of Adrian Toomes – aka Vulture – played by Michael Keaton, who just happens to be the father of Peter’s high school crush. Help comes from Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, who both mentors Spidey, and helps him out of several tight spots.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Disney/Marvel Zendaya as Peter Parker’s love interest MJ.

Spidey’s second MCU movie found Peter Parker taking a European vacation with his classmates. One that just happens to coincide with a villain called Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) – aka Mysterio – convincing the world he’s actually a hero.

With Tony Stark out of the picture, Nick Fury takes on mentor duties. While love is now blossoming between Peter and Mary-Jane (Zendaya), who quickly figures out that Pete is Spidey. Which isn’t good. But better than everyone discovering his secret identity, something that happens at the end of the movie thanks to Mysterio setting Spider-Man up.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Disney/Marvel The most spidery Spider-Man we’ve yet seen.

The “multiverse” concept was introduced in Far From Home, and becomes a major factor in No Way Home. Peter wants things to go back to the way they were before his identity was revealed. Doctor Strange casts a spell to do just that. And when said spell becomes corrupted, the multiverse splits open, and both superheroes and villains appear in this Peter Parker’s world.

Meaning Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman all appear. While Tom Holland’s Peter Parker battles them with help from Tobey Maguire’s version, as well as Andrew Garfield’s. Friendships are formed. Ghosts from the past are put to bed. Aunt May dies. And the film ends with MJ and best friend Ned no longer knowing who Peter is, meaning tears are shed.

Animated Spider-Verse movies

To finish things off, we’ve got the Spider-Verse (soon-to-be) trilogy…

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Peter, Miles, and Gwen in the first Spider-Verse movie.

The first of the animated Spider-Verse movies plays out in a world where Peter Parker’s Spider-Man exists. But revolves around a teenager called Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), who develops Spidey-like powers when he’s bitten by a radioactive arachnid. Miles soon interacts with the real Spider-Man, then watches him die. Morales decides to carry on his work, but with a little multiverse help.

First an aging version of Spidey – Peter B. Parker – appears and helps train Miles. Then he teams up with the likes of Spider-Woman, Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker to take down the film’s many villains. Which include Wilson Fisk, Olivia Octavius, the Green Goblin, and the Prowler, who just happens to be our hero’s uncle!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

It’s early days for information on this one, aside from the fact that most of the voice cast from the first film is returning, plus Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. And Jason Schwartzman is playing the villainous Spot, who can travel between dimensions.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024)

When the story for Across the Spider-Verse grew too large for one movie, writers Chris Miller and Phil Lord decided to split the movie in two, with the animated threequel set to hit screens March 29, 2024.

Where can I watch the Spider-Man movies?

If we could send you to a single platform to watch all the Spider-Man movies, we would. But unfortunately, it isn’t that simple, as the films are all over the place, dotted around in their own multi-streaming-verse.

So the following is a list of where to currently find all the Spider-Man movies in order, though this is subject to change as rights switch hands.

How to watch Spider-Man movies (US)

Spider-Man – Netflix

Spider-Man 2 – Netflix

Spider-Man 3 – Netflix

The Amazing Spider-Man – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man No Way Home – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

How to watch Spider-Man movies (UK)

Spider-Man – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man 2 – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man 3 – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

The Amazing Spider-Man – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – Disney+

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man: Far From Home – Disney+

Spider-Man No Way Home – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

Finally, if streaming doesn’t sling your web, all the Spider-Man movies are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

You can check out the rest of our Spider-Man coverage here.