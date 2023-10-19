Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 mission list: How many are there and where are you in the story?

Wondering how far along you are in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s mission list? Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s main story and where you might be in it.



Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has several storylines you can follow during your time in New York as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. On top of the main, story, you can investigate the flame cult, help save a music museum, or just help out around Miles’ school. There’s a ton of variety for you to get lost in here.

There are distractions everywhere, and you can go a long time without progressing the story. That said, all roads lead back to the main campaign at some point. You’re going to need to find a way to stop Kraven, The Lizard, and yes, the black-gooey symbiote Venom eventually.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 main campaign isn’t the longest in the world, there is still a sprawling story that is well worth your time as Spider-Man (Spider-men?). If you’re feeling a little lost with your progression, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s mission list.

How many missions are there in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Insomniac Games

If you’d like to know how far you are through the campaign, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 31 missions. However, there are many side missions that have multiple chapters to play through too. These break down like this:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

FNSM App Requests: 6 missions

Prowler Stashes: 7 missions

The Flame: 4 missions

EMF Experiments: 9 missions

Cultural Museum: 2 missions

Hunter Blinds: 11 missions

Brooklyn Visions: 5 missions

Unidentified Targets: 8 missions

Completing all of the parts of these side objectives will generally give you a suit for Spider-Man.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man main mission list

Insomniac Games

Here are all 31 of the Spider-Man 2 missions, including their titles to help you find out how far you are into the story.

Surface Tension

One Thing At A Time

Show Me New York

Roll Like We Used To

Not On My Watch

Amends

Healing the World

Bad Guys On the Block

Make Your Own Choices

Master Illusionist

A Second Chance

Science Buddy

Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt

Funky

Good Men

The Flames Have Been Lit

Stay Positive

Wings Of My Own

New Threads

It Chose You

Wake Up

I’m the Hero Here

No Escape

Anything Can Be Broken

Dont Be Scared

Trouble With Harry

This Isn’t You

Set Things Right

It’s All Connected

Finally Free

Together

That’s all you need to know about all of the missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s sometimes good to take a look through where you are in a game’s runtime, so feel free to return as you progress through the story.