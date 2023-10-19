Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 mission list: How many are there and where are you in the story?
Wondering how far along you are in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s mission list? Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s main story and where you might be in it.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has several storylines you can follow during your time in New York as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. On top of the main, story, you can investigate the flame cult, help save a music museum, or just help out around Miles’ school. There’s a ton of variety for you to get lost in here.
There are distractions everywhere, and you can go a long time without progressing the story. That said, all roads lead back to the main campaign at some point. You’re going to need to find a way to stop Kraven, The Lizard, and yes, the black-gooey symbiote Venom eventually.
While the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 main campaign isn’t the longest in the world, there is still a sprawling story that is well worth your time as Spider-Man (Spider-men?). If you’re feeling a little lost with your progression, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s mission list.
How many missions are there in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?
If you’d like to know how far you are through the campaign, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 31 missions. However, there are many side missions that have multiple chapters to play through too. These break down like this:
- FNSM App Requests: 6 missions
- Prowler Stashes: 7 missions
- The Flame: 4 missions
- EMF Experiments: 9 missions
- Cultural Museum: 2 missions
- Hunter Blinds: 11 missions
- Brooklyn Visions: 5 missions
- Unidentified Targets: 8 missions
Completing all of the parts of these side objectives will generally give you a suit for Spider-Man.
Marvel’s Spider-Man main mission list
Here are all 31 of the Spider-Man 2 missions, including their titles to help you find out how far you are into the story.
- Surface Tension
- One Thing At A Time
- Show Me New York
- Roll Like We Used To
- Not On My Watch
- Amends
- Healing the World
- Bad Guys On the Block
- Make Your Own Choices
- Master Illusionist
- A Second Chance
- Science Buddy
- Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt
- Funky
- Good Men
- The Flames Have Been Lit
- Stay Positive
- Wings Of My Own
- New Threads
- It Chose You
- Wake Up
- I’m the Hero Here
- No Escape
- Anything Can Be Broken
- Dont Be Scared
- Trouble With Harry
- This Isn’t You
- Set Things Right
- It’s All Connected
- Finally Free
- Together
That’s all you need to know about all of the missions in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s sometimes good to take a look through where you are in a game’s runtime, so feel free to return as you progress through the story.