Is Tobey Maguire in Spider-Verse 2?

Tobey Maguire was the first film Spider-Man, but does he appear in the newest Spider-movie, Across the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, and we’d find it hard to disagree. The film pulled in an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and the “What’s up Danger” sequence has been burned into all of our minds ever since.

So to say that people are excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And it seems that with every new trailer and clip of the film, the hype is only growing.

Article continues after ad

However, with every new Spider-person we see (and trust us, this sequel movie has a lot of Spider-People) many fans have begun wondering: Will Tobey Maguire, AKA Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, be involved in the movie?

Does Tobey Maguire appear in Across the Spider-Verse?

Yes, but only for a short moment, and there’s no new footage of him.

The plot of Across the Spider-Verse is as such: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. He must soon redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Article continues after ad

As you may be able to glean from this plot, a big aspect of Across the Spider-Verse is Miles struggling with the idea of “canon events” – that being moments that must happen in every Spider-Person’s life. Think Uncle Ben dying, or a troubled relationship with a Police Chief.

As we get exposition about these canon events from Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099, archival footage of these events plays across the multitude of webs that we see onscreen. One scene of which is Tobey Maguire crying over the death of his uncle, which you can watch below:

Article continues after ad

Fans had been wondering if the actor would appear after his stint in another Spider-Man multi-verse picture, Spider-Man: No Way Home, last year. Especially since Sony has since released an official poster featuring all four Spider-Man film stars:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Obviously, Maguire is not included in the same capacity in this animated film – some wondered if he’d voice a character, but that doesn’t seem to be the case – but he still definitely exists in the Spider-Verse, even if there’s no new footage of him.

Article continues after ad

We have also written about whether or not Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland – who are also featured in the poster – appear in the movie, if you’re curious about that.

While die-hard fans of the Raimi trilogy may be disappointed with how little of Maguire we get, there’s still plenty of reasons to be excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For example, Gwen and Peter B. Parker will return, plus there will be over 200 other Spider-People to meet, the likes of which include Scarlett Spider, Spider-Woman, and even a Spider-Cat.

Article continues after ad

There’s also been a ton of great reviews for the movie. So check out the trailer below, and get hyped:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.