Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marko’s Memories: how to complete and where to find them

Wondering what Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marko’s Memories are? The collectible helps you understand who the infamous Sandman is, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a whole city full of villains for you to punch up and web. From Venom to The Lizard, to Kraven and more, you’re not going to be want for bad guys to stop.

While some are evil incarnate, there are others that are a little more sympathetic. That goes for the very first one you meet in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Flint Marko rampages through the streets of Manhattan in the first mission in the game, which is out of character for him, as he’d seemingly been on the straight and narrow. It appears something set him off though, forcing him to take up his old ways.

However, what was it? Is he back to just being Sandman or is there something else going on? In order to get to the bottom of it, you are going to need to clear out all of Marko’s Memories located throughout New York.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ Marko Memories: how to complete

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marko’s Memories are an event you can partake in to retrieve one of the Sandman’s memories. Due to some kind of sand-person process, Marko’s memories crystalize, allowing the Spider-Men to get insight into what’s going on with Flint.

There are 14 to collect. In order to do this, you need to go to one of the Marko’s Memories events on the map. Or, you can look for a site where sand is rising into the air.

Once there, you will be attacked by multiple sand versions of Marko. These aren’t too difficult, especially if you have some decent abilities already. Once you clear the two waves of enemies, you should be able to approach the crystal in the area and get the memory.

Where are Marko’s Memories located?

You can find all X of Marko’s Memories across the map. Here’s where all of them are located

Location Number of Marko’s Memories in area Central Park 1 Midtown 2 Greenwich 1 Chinatown 2 Financial District 4 Downtown Brooklyn 1 Williamsburg 1 Little Odessa 1

As you collect all of these, you will get a better understanding of what has happened to Sandman and why he’s attacked.

Otherwise, that’s all you need to know! Now you just need to get out there and beat up some sand people.