Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions & pre-order bonuses

The highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally on the way, and there are a variety of editions of the game for fans to pre-order, all with their own unique bonuses. Here’s a rundown of all the versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you can pre-order.

Fans of Insominiac’s Spider-Man series were treated to some exclusive gameplay footage of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 during the recent Summer Game Fest showcase, and a release date of October 20, 2023, was also confirmed for the long-awaited sequel.

Article continues after ad

With the release date set, pre-orders of course follow and like most AAA games these days, Spider-Man 2 comes with a variety of different editions with exclusive pre-order bonuses for fans of the web-slinger to get their hands on.

If you’re eager to pre-order the game so you’ll be prepared for Peter Parker and Miles Morales‘ next adventure, here’s a full rundown of all the editions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that you can get.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Insomniac Games There are various editions of Spider-Man 2 available to pre-order.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Insomniac Games Players can get some bonuses by pre-ordering the standard edition of the game.

If you just want to pick up a standard copy of Spider-Man 2 you’ll receive a single copy of the game, as well as a few cosmetic and gadget bonuses. These are:

A copy of Spider-Man 2

Arachknight Suit (Peter)

Shadow Spider Suit (Miles)

Early access to the Web Grabber gadget

3 Skill Points

Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Insomniac Games There are plenty of exclusive suits in the digital deluxe pre-order of the game.

For those dedicated fans who want to get even more out of their pre-order, then the digital deluxe edition might be the way to go. This version of the game come with everything in the standard edition plus an array of additional bonuses:

Article continues after ad

All standard pre-order bonuses

5 exclusive Peter suits (Apunkalyptic Suit, Aurantia Suit, 25th Century Suit, Stone Monkey Suit, Tactical Suit)

5 exclusive Miles suits (Agimat Suit, Biomechanical Suit, Encoded Suit, Red Spectre Suit, Tokusatsu Suit)

Exclusive photo mode frames

2 Skill Points

Collector’s Edition ($229.99)

Insomniac Games Fans can get an exclusive statue by pre-ordering the Collector’s Edition of Spider-Man 2.

Diehard Spider-Man fans might want to go the extra mile and secure the fancy Collector’s Edition of the game, which comes with everything included in the standard and deluxe versions, plus a steelbook and a stunning full-color statue of Peter and Miles battling Venom:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All standard & deluxe pre-order bonuses

Steelbook display case

19-inch collector’s edition statue featuring Peter, Miles, and Venom.

Note: This version of the game will only include a digital edition of the game, and will only be available to purchase through PlayStation Direct.

Spider-Man 2 pre-order bonuses

There are plenty of unique cosmetics, and in-game items to obtain by pre-ordering a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and each edition has exciting exclusive content so whether you’re a veteran fan of everyone’s favorite web-slinger or a complete newcomer to the games, there’s a version suited to everyone.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the different editions and pre-order bonuses available for Spider-Man 2. Be sure to check out our Spider-Man home page to keep up with all the latest news.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.