Andrew Garfield renews Amazing Spider-Man 3 hopes: “The story never ends”

While it seemed unlikely that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would happen, it seems like all hope is not lost for its star.

Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise seemed like a great new spin on the character when the first film came out in 2012. Unfortunately, things didn’t continue this way. Andrew Garfield’s run as Peter Parker was cut short when Amazing Spider-Man 3 and its spin-off were scrapped by Sony.

However, there were still plenty of plans for the threequel, and with Garfield cameoing in many recent Spider-Man projects, perhaps this could reboot his franchise. We at Dexerto – who have long defended the Amazing franchise – would like to see it, and recently there has been some news about a potential Spider-Man 3.

With the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 potentially in the works, and a recent trolling on account of Sony, everything hangs in the air, but it’s definitely worth retaining hope.

Andrew Garfield hints at another Amazing Spider-Man story

Ever since fans wacthed Andrew Garfield swing his way through a portal into Spider-Man: No Way Home, whispers of another Garfield movie have hung through the air.

This has now all been amplified with the release of the movie’s art book by Marvel on July 12, Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie book, in which Andrew Garfield seems to have teased a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3.

The book features a ton of scrapped concept art, and an interesting quote from Garfield, which states, “The story never ends”:

“Whether we film it or not, there’s a story happening in a universe somewhere, there’s endless potential with this character and other iterations. So yeah, he’s definitely out there doing something,” the star explained.

Now, this could be a simple reference to the endless iterations of Peter Parker in general, but it could also mean that an Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie is still “out there.”

Fabs seem to have taken the quote as just that, and hints from Spider-Man stars haven’t helped to deter these hopes.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 keeps getting mentioned

This reveal comes shortly after Sony recently released a joke TikTok post, which was supposedly a an announcement for a third Amazing Spider-Man movie. The post of course turned out to be a Rick Roll, but it has still sparked rumors that Marvel isn’t cancelling out another Garfield go at the part.

Tom Holland has even admitted he wants a threequel for the old iteration of the character. “I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio,” the current Spider-Man actor stated to IGN.

